Aberdeenshire father and daughter hike around the Himalayas to fundraise for gran with MND

An Aberdeenshire father and daughter will be hiking around the Himalayas to fundraise for their gran with MND.

Indya Auld and her father George Auld will be setting off on a 10-day hike through the Annapurna region in the world’s highest mountain range.

They will be joined by 20 other Motor Neurone Disease (MND) supporters to raise funds for their 75-year-old grandmother Greta who was diagnosed in 2019.

So far, the Banff pair have raised over £5,000.

Miss Auld, who is a 27-year-old postie, said: “She’s always been the constant in my life. We really are the best of friends.”

Condition grows more serious

Over the past few years, Mrs Auld’s condition has worsened.

Miss Auld added “Granny never wanted to know how long she had left.

“She’s been living with MND for over three years now, so we know we only have a certain amount of time and that we need to make that time as precious as possible.

“She’s now in her wheelchair all day and has carers coming in several times a day.”

MND affects the motor nerves

MND stops signals from the brain from reaching the muscles. It can cause someone to lose the ability to walk, talk, eat, drink or breathe.

It is an incurable, terminal disease. Over time the muscles weaken and eventually stop working, leaving sufferers trapped in a body they can no longer control.

Miss Auld and her father George, 54, hope by raising money they can help make the lives of sufferers easier.

Mrs Auld was one of the first people to sign up for the MND-SMART drug trial which aims to find treatments. Miss Auld said she was “really proud to be able to contribute in that way”.

In March, MND Scotland called for action from the Scottish and local government to help with proving accessible housing.

How does MND Scotland help?

Since Mrs Auld was diagnosed, MND Scotland has been helping to make her life easier. They have provided essential equipment for her accessible holiday accommodation.

Miss Auld says it has been great for her grans quality of life.

“She has always taken pride in her appearance, so she uses MND Scotland’s wellbeing grant to get her hair and nails done, and have a massage.

“It helps her feel more like herself.

“She also goes to the zoom support group every week without fail – she’s even chucked me out of the house when it’s on so she doesn’t miss catching up with other people affected by MND.”

To donate to the fundraiser, visit here.