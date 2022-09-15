Aberdeenshire father and daughter hike around the Himalayas to fundraise for gran with MND

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeenshire father and daughter hike around the Himalayas to fundraise for gran with MND

By Cameron Roy
September 15, 2022, 1:54 pm
Indya Auld and her grandmother Greta. Supplied by MND Scotland.
Indya Auld and her grandmother Greta. Supplied by MND Scotland.

An Aberdeenshire father and daughter will be hiking around the Himalayas to fundraise for their gran with MND.

Indya Auld and her father George Auld will be setting off on a 10-day hike through the Annapurna region in the world’s highest mountain range.

They will be joined by 20 other Motor Neurone Disease (MND) supporters to raise funds for their 75-year-old grandmother Greta who was diagnosed in 2019.

So far, the Banff pair have raised over £5,000.

Miss Auld, who is a 27-year-old postie, said: “She’s always been the constant in my life. We really are the best of friends.”

The Annapurna region in the Himalayas. Supplied by Olivia Thomas.

Condition grows more serious

Over the past few years, Mrs Auld’s condition has worsened.

Miss Auld added “Granny never wanted to know how long she had left.

“She’s been living with MND for over three years now, so we know we only have a certain amount of time and that we need to make that time as precious as possible.

“She’s now in her wheelchair all day and has carers coming in several times a day.”

Anya Auld with her gran Greta Auld. Supplied by MND Scotland.

MND affects the motor nerves

MND stops signals from the brain from reaching the muscles. It can cause someone to lose the ability to walk, talk, eat, drink or breathe.

It is an incurable, terminal disease. Over time the muscles weaken and eventually stop working, leaving sufferers trapped in a body they can no longer control.

Miss Auld and her father George, 54, hope by raising money they can help make the lives of sufferers easier.

George and Indya Auld. Supplied by MND Scotland.

Mrs Auld was one of the first people to sign up for the MND-SMART drug trial which aims to find treatments. Miss Auld said she was “really proud to be able to contribute in that way”.

In March, MND Scotland called for action from the Scottish and local government to help with proving accessible housing.

How does MND Scotland help?

Since Mrs Auld was diagnosed, MND Scotland has been helping to make her life easier. They have provided essential equipment for her accessible holiday accommodation.

Miss Auld says it has been great for her grans quality of life.

“She has always taken pride in her appearance, so she uses MND Scotland’s wellbeing grant to get her hair and nails done, and have a massage.

“It helps her feel more like herself.

“She also goes to the zoom support group every week without fail – she’s even chucked me out of the house when it’s on so she doesn’t miss catching up with other people affected by MND.”

To donate to the fundraiser, visit here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

stromness crash
Two cars involved in crash on A944 at Loch of Skene
0
Rev de Cuba is expanding its Aberdeen venue by taking over old offices upstairs
Confirmed: Rev de Cuba turning old offices upstairs into new bar and dancefloor
0
The Pitstop
'It is a real family affair': Unique roadside cafe The Pitstop welcomes new owners
0
Post Thumbnail
Queen's funeral: How will it affect arts and entertainment venues in the north and…
0
ofgem price hike
Aberdeen chamber highlights firms' fears over energy bill support
0
Mark Morrison.
Terrified 10-year-old ran home to mum after drunken man started ranting about German cars
It promises to be fun for the whole family. Supplied by Chapelton Bike Ride.
Chapelton Bike Ride to go ahead after postponement due to Queen's death
1
Ian Gray.
Violent thief-turned-flasher battered Morrisons security guard just after prison release
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Speeding lorry driver lost control of trailer on Wellington Road
Proposed Banchory 850ft turbines visible from Moray.
Plans for giant 820ft-tall wind farm in Aberdeenshire spark controversy
0

More from Press and Journal

stromness crash
Two cars involved in crash on A944 at Loch of Skene
0
4 PAUL MACLEOD - 10 DAVID BOOTH
Paul Macleod makes Nairn County return
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Renee MacRae murder trial Picture shows; Renee MacRae and her son Andrew. N/A. Supplied by DCT Media Date; Unknown
Renee MacRae murder trial day three: Sister knew 'something dreadful had happened'
Orkney harbours masterplan
Orkney council's Scotwind negotiating team to be given another year for talks with developers?
0
The Pitstop
'It is a real family affair': Unique roadside cafe The Pitstop welcomes new owners
0
Post Thumbnail
New buildings for Forres Academy and Buckie High could take a step closer
0

Editor's Picks