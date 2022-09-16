Is it a drone, is it a plane? US military helicopter spotted in sky above Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Is it a drone, is it a plane? US military helicopter spotted in sky above Aberdeen

By Ellie Milne
September 16, 2022, 1:56 pm Updated: September 16, 2022, 8:38 pm
The V-22 Osprey can be seen in the distance flying over the Aberdeen area. Picture: Callum Main.

A military aircraft from the United States has been spotted in the sky above Aberdeen.

The Boeing V-22 Osprey made a rare trip to the north-east on Tuesday, landing at Aberdeen International Airport in the late afternoon.

Residents took to forums and social media to share their own sightings of the aircraft, which passed over Stonehaven, Portlethen and Dyce.

Others shared other potential sightings of the military aircraft further north in Inverness and Tain.

One Twitter user shared a video of the aircraft landing at the airport, saying it was “quite a sight and sound”.

Many speculated over its registration number, what had brought it to Aberdeen and where it had flown north from.

Carrying out special operations

RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk, which primarily supports the US Air Force, is home to V-22 Ospreys in the UK.

They are flown by the 7th Special Operations Squadron at the base, who are responsible for deploying or extracting troops from “hostile” locations.

Its design means it is able take off like a helicopter due to its rotors, but also has the speed and range of a fixed-wing aircraft.

The V-22 Osprey flying above the A92. Picture: Callum Main.

According to the US Air Force, it can travel at a maximum speed of more than 320mph.

This not the first time the V-22 Osprey has been spotted in Scotland in recent years, with sightings reported above Glasgow and Inverness.

Back in 2018, it was part of an air exercise at Leuchars Station in Fife.

Impressive photos and video footage captured at the event show the aircraft flying low over the army base.

