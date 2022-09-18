Further train disruption as police continue to investigate body found in Dyce By Ellie Milne September 18, 2022, 9:44 am Updated: September 18, 2022, 10:09 am 0 Police are continuing investigations after a body was found in Dyce on Saturday morning. Picture by Chris Sumner/DC Thomson. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire The Pitstop in Aberdeenshire gets tartan facelift - here's what we thought of its… 0 Mill of Benholm: Campaigners preparing £250,000 fight to save abandoned Mearns attraction before nature… 0 Man wrote 'kill all cops' on cell wall using his own excrement Three men charged after police recover drugs worth £93,000 in Aberdeen Sportschellenge event boosts North-east charities to tune of £75,000 0 1,000 Balmedie homes without electricity after helicopter scanner hits overhead line 0 Missing London teenager who travelled to Aberdeen found safe and well 0 Police continue investigations in Dyce after body discovered 0 Train journeys cancelled due to police incident in Dyce 0 Aberdeen musician honoured to play for King Charles at Scottish Parliament 0 More from Press and Journal Elgin City boss Gavin Price disappointed not to take maximum points from entertaining encounter… Sweet treats: Make these easy 9 step chocolate peanut butter cookies 'What a lovely thing to have' - Glenurquhart pupils will treasure their Jubilee forester… 0 ANALYSIS: VAR coming to the Premiership soon but too late for Aberdeen after wrong… 0 Video: Walk your way to wellbeing with new take on football 0 The Dipping Lugger in Ullapool offers a Highland experience like no other 0 Editor's Picks The Pitstop in Aberdeenshire gets tartan facelift – here’s what we thought of its £7 and under menu Six superb homes for sale across the north-east of Scotland ‘What a lovely thing to have’ – Glenurquhart pupils will treasure their Jubilee forester coins Video: Walk your way to wellbeing with new take on football The Dipping Lugger in Ullapool offers a Highland experience like no other Mill of Benholm: Campaigners preparing £250,000 fight to save abandoned Mearns attraction before nature claims it back