‘It was very emotional’: Around 70 watch Queen’s funeral at Vue Cinema in Aberdeen

Around 70 people visited Aberdeen’s Vue cinema and watched the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II today.

The chain held a free live broadcast at its venues all across the country for those wishing to watch alongside others and pay their respects.

In Aberdeen, an audience of people from all walks of life attended the cinema at Shiprow from 11am onwards to watch the historic funeral.

Mourners young and old sat together in Screen One for the viewing.

‘We’ve been a lot more emotional than we expected’ says group who watched Queen’s funeral at Vue

One group of people who went to Vue to watch the funeral came in from Oldmeldrum — Phil Littler, Wendy Christie and Madeline Kavanagh.

Wendy said: “We just thought it would be nice to share the experience of watching the funeral with other people.

“We’ve been a lot more emotional about all of this than we expected.

“It was really good to share the experience with other people.”

Phil added: “I loved it, I thought it was a great idea and really made it special.

“We can’t be down there today, so it really made it special and made a difference.

“Vue did a great job as well, they were good to hand out tea, coffee and water — what a lovely idea.”

‘A good turn-out’

John Massey from the West Midlands said he was up in Aberdeen to see a performance at the Tivoli Theatre, and wanted to stop by the cinema to watch the funeral with others.

He has also used his trip to the north-east to pay his respects to Her Majesty by laying down flowers at Balmoral.

John said: “It was very emotional.

“It was a really good-turn out at Vue, and the funeral was very well organised.

“It think it was what she wanted.”

