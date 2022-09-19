‘It was very emotional’: Around 70 watch Queen’s funeral at Vue Cinema in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘It was very emotional’: Around 70 watch Queen’s funeral at Vue Cinema in Aberdeen

By Kieran Beattie
September 19, 2022, 2:38 pm Updated: September 19, 2022, 5:15 pm
The Queen's funeral was broadcast live at Vue Cinema in Aberdeen.
The Queen's funeral was broadcast live at Vue Cinema in Aberdeen.

Around 70 people visited Aberdeen’s Vue cinema and watched the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II today.

The chain held a free live broadcast at its venues all across the country for those wishing to watch alongside others and pay their respects.

In Aberdeen, an audience of people from all walks of life attended the cinema at Shiprow from 11am onwards to watch the historic funeral.

Mourners young and old sat together in Screen One for the viewing.

‘We’ve been a lot more emotional than we expected’ says group who watched Queen’s funeral at Vue

From left: Phil Littler, Wendy Christie, Madeline Kavanagh.

One group of people who went to Vue to watch the funeral came in from Oldmeldrum — Phil Littler, Wendy Christie and Madeline Kavanagh.

Wendy said: “We just thought it would be nice to share the experience of watching the funeral with other people.

“We’ve been a lot more emotional about all of this than we expected.

“It was really good to share the experience with other people.”

Phil added: “I loved it, I thought it was a great idea and really made it special.

“We can’t be down there today, so it really made it special and made a difference.

“Vue did a great job as well, they were good to hand out tea, coffee and water — what a lovely idea.”

‘A good turn-out’

John Massey.

John Massey from the West Midlands said he was up in Aberdeen to see a performance at the Tivoli Theatre, and wanted to stop by the cinema to watch the funeral with others.

He has also used his trip to the north-east to pay his respects to Her Majesty by laying down flowers at Balmoral.

John said: “It was very emotional.

“It was a really good-turn out at Vue, and the funeral was very well organised.

“It think it was what she wanted.”

