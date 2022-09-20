The Seed Box gets a green thumbs up for new gardening training centre at Banchory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The Seed Box gets a green thumbs up for new gardening training centre at Banchory

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
September 20, 2022, 5:26 pm
A plan of the proposed Seed Box site at Banchory
A plan of the proposed Seed Box site at Banchory

The Seed Box has been granted permission to build a new gardening skills centre near Banchory to help the charity bloom.

Bosses at the organisation, which has operated since 2013, had been looking for a new site after outgrowing its current base at the Ballogie Estate near Aboyne.

Plans for the new Deeside site were submitted to Aberdeenshire Council back in May and include plans for a new shop, offices, storage containers, polytunnels and solar panels on land to the west of Lochside Crescent.

Various fruits, vegetables and herbs are grown at the Seed Box site near Aboyne

Neighbours unhappy with proposal

But the proposal divided opinion in the area.

A total of 72 people wrote to the local authority opposing the plan but 59 pledged their support.

Objectors raised concerns about road safety and said there would be an increase in noise, pollution and litter.

Nearby residents also said the plan was contrary to the Lochside of Leys Local Nature Conservation Site and masterplan.

Meanwhile, supporters said it would give opportunities to people with additional support needs and would support people in a “safe and sustainable manner”.

Sharon Esslemont helps co-worker Jonathan Anderson to fill a planter at the Seed Box

Who approved the plan?

The application went before the Marr area committee earlier today.

Senior planner Neil Mair made it clear that the retail side of the plan was not a threat to other businesses in the area.

He said: “The retail is a very small part of this, it’s selling freshly grown produce on allotments for a charity group.

“It’s not Raemoir Garden Centre, it’s not competing with the town centre in anyway.”

Belinda Rowlands tends to a tomato plant in one of the Seed Box polytunnels

Seed Box ‘delighted’ with decision

Following the meeting, Belinda said the charity was “delighted” to get planning permission for the new site at the Lochton of Leys.

She said: “This new site will allow us to expand our current operation and our work helping people with additional support needs.

“We are currently in the process of securing the remaining funding we require to proceed with the project.”

The Seed Box thanked the Leys Estate and DWR for helping them with the project.

