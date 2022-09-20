North and north-east invitees ‘honoured’ to represent home communities at Queen’s funeral in London

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

North-east representatives have said they were “honoured” to be invited to represent their home communities at the Queen’s funeral.

Provosts of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire and the lord lieutenant of Moray were among dignitaries from across the region invited to the service in London on Monday.

The Royal Family has a strong connection to the north-east with local authorities playing a significant role in the days following the Queen’s death.

Provost of Aberdeenshire Judy Whyte took the opportunity to thank the hundreds of council staff members who ensured the public were able to pay their respects to the monarch.

She said: “I’m proud of the communities of Aberdeenshire and the hundreds of council staff who worked to allow people to pay tribute, either at the gates of Balmoral or her final journey through Deeside and further south.

“The staff were amazing and made sure everyone had a safe place to come and pay tribute.”

‘Living in a piece of history’

Mrs Whyte said she felt “privileged” to attend the funeral as a representative from the area where the Queen died.

She said: “I had the privilege of being at the service at St Giles’ in Edinburgh so I was surprised, but also very honoured and privileged, to be asked to attend the funeral.

“Myself and the chief executive were very aware we were representing the community. It shows how close Balmoral was to the Queen and the Royal Family’s hearts.

“To know you were one of 2,000 people in the world in attendance, shoulder to shoulder with world leaders, was amazing.

“Westminster Abbey was a magnificent setting with its architecture and history. I felt humbled sitting in a building like that. I kept pinching myself that I was living in a piece of history that school children will learn about one day.

“I was proud to have been at this service and to hear the wonderful compliments for the role the people of Aberdeenshire had in the Queen’s final journey.”

The Lord Lieutenant of Banffshire Andrew Simpson was also in attendance describing the day as a “moving experience”.

‘Time for reflection’

Lord Lieutenant of Moray, Major General Seymour Monro, described the visit to London for the funeral as “the experience of a lifetime”.

“It was a most wonderful experience,” he said. “The service was really moving with some great readings and very apposite hymns.

“And, I thought the Archbishop’s address was just right. It was just very memorable. It gave one plenty of time for reflection on Her Majesty, her reign and the lovely person that she was.

“Above all, there was the Royal Family grieving, but discharging their duties to their mother, and to the crown and the state in an impeccable way. I was just so impressed with the way the they have given us this lead over the last few days.”

Maj Gen Monro was sat near Scottish Conservatives leader Douglas Ross during the ceremony with both in attendance to represent Moray.

He added: “It was very special to be representing Moray. The Queen had a great love of Moray – her sons obviously went to school at Gordonstoun and she visited Moray on a number of occasions.

“I, and my predecessors, have exchanged messages with the Queen and there’s no doubt she had a very special affection for Moray, just as the people of Moray had a special fondness for her.”

‘Outpouring of love and affection’

Lord Provost of Aberdeen David Cameron attended the state funeral in his role of lord lieutenant.

He said: “From the riders and horses at Old Milltimber Farm, the 80,000 plus people across all ages who lined the route from Peterculter to Charleston, the veterans from the Royal Engineers Association, the Scout groups and many other groups, associations and individuals.

“The eyes of the world were on the north-east, and working together we did ourselves proud and most of all we gave Queen Elizabeth II a most dignified and appropriate send off from our city.”

Mr Cameron also shared a personal memory from the day the Queen’s cortege travelled through Aberdeen.

He continued: “From a personal perspective it has been such an honour, with so many memories to take from this period in my life.

“One that stands out for me, as your lord lieutenant, is the fact that I received a response from the Princess Royal to my salute as she passed by as part of the cortege at Duthie Park.”