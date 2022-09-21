Readers react to long-awaited return of Poundland on Union Street

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Shoppers are looking broadly forward to the return of Poundland to Aberdeen’s Union Street this weekend.

The new store will welcome customers for the first time at 9am on Saturday, and readers have been quick to share their thoughts on the news.

Poundland first applied to take over the former Waterstone’s store at the end of 2019 – when the space had been lying empty for almost two years.

Despite a number of delays, the “extensive revamp” has now been completed and the store is ready to mark the chain’s return to Union Street.

Since the opening date was confirmed yesterday, a number of Press and Journal and Evening Express readers have taken to social media to share their views.

While some questioned if another budget store would bring footfall to the city centre, others said it was what was needed amid the ongoing cost of living crisis.

Here’s what you think

Reader David Merchant wrote: “Will be good for any families struggling to get by just now And most people in general. Anything that helps families is a bonus.”

Linda Philip commented: “Given the current cost of living, I imagine people will be delighted that it’s opening at last.”

Tony Seller added: “Good news. Any store which brings footfall to the town centre is positive.”

George Ewing believes it is better than having “another empty unit” on the street.

However, Debbie Hall shared her view that more independent businesses should be filling the empty spaces.

She wrote: “Another shop you can find in any town in the UK. Open a new store with interesting, original stuff in it and I’ll come have a look. Time to promote individual traders.”

Heather Ellington highlighted the wider range of products the new store will sell.

She wrote: “This is one of their home stores where they sell home furnishings and clothing as Pep and Co, Poundland is only a part of it. The one in London does very well.”

Another reader, Gloria Smith, said: “Finally. I thought it wasn’t going to happen. Missed the store on Union Street.”

Linda Duncan agreed, stating she was “glad to have it back”.

She wrote: “The clothes area and price is all we need – good food, bulbs, you name it. Great space.”