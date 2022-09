[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The A93 Aberdeen to Banchory road has reopened following at two-vehicle collision earlier this morning.

Emergency services attended the two-car crash near Crathes, which happened at around 8.45am.

The road was blocked, with police advising motorists to avoid the area.

A police spokesman said: “Following a crash on the A93 at Crathes, the road has now reopened. Thanks to motorists for their patience.”