How should Ballater commemorate the death of Queen Elizabeth II?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

How should Ballater commemorate the death of Queen Elizabeth II?

By Cameron Roy
September 22, 2022, 4:43 pm Updated: September 22, 2022, 5:31 pm
The Queen during a visit to Ballater in 2016. Photo: DC Thomson
The Queen during a visit to Ballater in 2016. Photo: DC Thomson

The Deeside village of Ballater has been debating the best way to commemorate the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Members of the community have been thinking about different ways to pay tribute to who many considered a “neighbour”.

Surrounded by hills on either side, the village on the River Dee has often been regarded as a place close to the late monarch’s heart.

The Prince of Wales, now King Charles III, with his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and a nurse carrying Princess Anne on arrival at Ballater Train Station for their trip to Balmoral.

The Queen first started coming to Ballater when she was a young girl with her father George VI on summer holidays, a tradition that has continued ever since.

When the Queen’s cortege passed through the village for the final time, the community turned out in huge numbers to save goodbye.

The Ballater and Crathie Community Council is due to meet on October 10 to decide on a fitting memorial.

An avenue of trees?

James Anderson, chairman of the community council, said: “We are open to ideas not just from council members but also the wider local community. It will be a tough ask to mark her big contribution to the area.

“One suggestion before the Queen’s death was an avenue of trees to celebrate her platinum jubilee – so that is possibly one thing now that could now take on a different meaning.

“It is about finding the right balance and it will be a difficult job.”

Flowers were left in tribute to the Queen in Ballater. Photo: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

An outdoor project instead of a statue

David Cobban, 57, was born in Ballater and runs a gift shop in the village. He believes the countryside-loving Queen would have preferred a natural memorial.

He said: “I would suspect that it will be projects involving outdoors things like a flower bed or something, instead of a statue.

“A natural tribute would be a nice way to do something that’s permanent but also a living thing.

“Obviously we have got a new King as well, so it’s possible that we want to mark that as well. The end of something and the beginning of something else – a dual possibility.”

David Cobban outside the Queen’s Jubilee Cair in Ballater. Supplied by Rebecca McGregor.

Special memorial service or concert?

Gordon Riddler, is the chairman of the Victoria and Albert Halls Trust and the secretary of the Ballater Highland games.

He said: “One possibility would be to just have a memorial concert at Glenmuick Church or, if we don’t want to have a religious service, at Victoria Hall.

“Another possibility would be to have a memorial plaque on the village hall. The family was very supportive during its refurbishment so it would be fitting to have them there.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The Queen during a visit to Ballater in 2016. Photo: DC Thomson
Fast and furious Arenacross is racing to P&J Live
0
A drone image of St Fittick's Park, showing the nearby houses in Torry. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media.
Torry campaigners feel 'physically sick' as council told to earmark St Fittick's Park for…
0
The Trinity Centre will soon be put up for sale - with Aberdeen City Council eyeing the site. Picture by DCT Media.
Aberdeen's Trinity Centre officially put up for sale
0
The Queen during a visit to Ballater in 2016. Photo: DC Thomson
Culprits pointing lasers at planes approaching Aberdeen Airport could face prison
0
Image of Stoneywood Mill sign outside the site.
Workers in tears at Stoneywood paper mill as nearly 400 jobs cut with immediate…
0
The Queen during a visit to Ballater in 2016. Photo: DC Thomson
Man who repeatedly followed random women in the street branded a 'danger to the…
The Queen during a visit to Ballater in 2016. Photo: DC Thomson
GALLERY: The Queen through the eyes of children - your little ones' drawings of…
0
Cultivate music festival will return in September.
All you need to know about Aberdeen music festival Cultivate
0
The Queen during a visit to Ballater in 2016. Photo: DC Thomson
Anti-submarine Royal Navy frigate docks in Aberdeen for 'logistical port visit'
0
The Queen during a visit to Ballater in 2016. Photo: DC Thomson
'The railway is for everyone': ScotRail appoints Aberdeen teen as first deaf modern apprentice
0

More from Press and Journal

The Queen during a visit to Ballater in 2016. Photo: DC Thomson
Scotland will use summer shocker in Dublin as motivation to put things right in…
0
The Queen during a visit to Ballater in 2016. Photo: DC Thomson
Cameron Harper will reap benefits of adaptability later in career, says Caley Thistle coach…
0
The Queen during a visit to Ballater in 2016. Photo: DC Thomson
Mowi appeals refusal of Loch Hourn fish farm expansion by Highland councillors
0
The Queen during a visit to Ballater in 2016. Photo: DC Thomson
Elgin physiotherapist raises more than £10,000 for cancer research in memory of friend
0
The Queen during a visit to Ballater in 2016. Photo: DC Thomson
Rambler returns to climb Ben Nevis with NHS physio who saved his life there
0
The Queen during a visit to Ballater in 2016. Photo: DC Thomson
Fast and furious Arenacross is racing to P&J Live
0

Editor's Picks