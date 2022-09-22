How should Ballater commemorate the death of Queen Elizabeth II?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Deeside village of Ballater has been debating the best way to commemorate the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Members of the community have been thinking about different ways to pay tribute to who many considered a “neighbour”.

Surrounded by hills on either side, the village on the River Dee has often been regarded as a place close to the late monarch’s heart.

The Queen first started coming to Ballater when she was a young girl with her father George VI on summer holidays, a tradition that has continued ever since.

When the Queen’s cortege passed through the village for the final time, the community turned out in huge numbers to save goodbye.

The Ballater and Crathie Community Council is due to meet on October 10 to decide on a fitting memorial.

An avenue of trees?

James Anderson, chairman of the community council, said: “We are open to ideas not just from council members but also the wider local community. It will be a tough ask to mark her big contribution to the area.

“One suggestion before the Queen’s death was an avenue of trees to celebrate her platinum jubilee – so that is possibly one thing now that could now take on a different meaning.

“It is about finding the right balance and it will be a difficult job.”

An outdoor project instead of a statue

David Cobban, 57, was born in Ballater and runs a gift shop in the village. He believes the countryside-loving Queen would have preferred a natural memorial.

He said: “I would suspect that it will be projects involving outdoors things like a flower bed or something, instead of a statue.

“A natural tribute would be a nice way to do something that’s permanent but also a living thing.

“Obviously we have got a new King as well, so it’s possible that we want to mark that as well. The end of something and the beginning of something else – a dual possibility.”

Special memorial service or concert?

Gordon Riddler, is the chairman of the Victoria and Albert Halls Trust and the secretary of the Ballater Highland games.

He said: “One possibility would be to just have a memorial concert at Glenmuick Church or, if we don’t want to have a religious service, at Victoria Hall.

“Another possibility would be to have a memorial plaque on the village hall. The family was very supportive during its refurbishment so it would be fitting to have them there.”