Charity store to open in former Aberdeen Debenhams’ premises

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cancer Research has announced the upcoming opening of a new “temporary” shop in Aberdeen’s former Debenhams store.

The UK charity will be opening the doors of its new store in the Trinity Centre on September 29.

Posting on social media earlier today, Cancer Research said they would be open from 10am in Debenhams’ old premises – which have remained empty since the department store’s closure in February 2021.

It is said that the shop will be a “temporary store” with plans for an upcoming superstore to open at the Beach Boulevard, but it is unclear how long it will be based in Trinity Centre.

This follows Poundland also announcing the opening of a new store in the centre.

The move comes after Aberdeen’s shopping centres have faced multiple closures since Covid leaving many empty store spaces in the city.

With the owners of the Bon Accord Centre entering administration and the Trinity Centre officially being put up for sale, their future remains uncertain.

However, some have said the potential departure of these centres could help regenerate Aberdeen’s High Street.