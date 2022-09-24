Exclusive: Could Union Terrace Gardens be renamed to commemorate the Queen? By Alastair Gossip September 24, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 24, 2022, 10:10 am 0 Queen Elizabeth II was met by huge crowds in Duthie Park in Aberdeen in 2002. The monarch's visit was part of a tour marking her Golden Jubilee. Picture by Peter Anderson/Aberdeen Journals. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire Aberdeen University achieves highest-ever ranking in Guardian University Guide GALLERY: North Hop makes its return to Aberdeen as festivalgoers turn out in their… 0 Poundland finally opens doors to new Trinity Centre premises 0 Gumboots: The new Fraserburgh cafe fighting food waste and satisfying taste buds 0 Stonehaven paddleboarder adds unorthodox converted horsebox sauna to beachside business 0 A Flag for Aberdeenshire: Expert reveals most popular design ideas so far 0 Aberdeenshire fishery celebrates as resident ospreys fledge four healthy chicks 0 Restaurant review: Hit the road for a winning line-up at Jaffs in Dunecht 0 Warning 'stubborn percentage' of one in 10 Scottish adults still to get first Covid… 0 We tested the new Fireaway Pizza and its revolving oven in Aberdeen, but what… 0 More from Press and Journal Aberdeen University achieves highest-ever ranking in Guardian University Guide GALLERY: North Hop makes its return to Aberdeen as festivalgoers turn out in their… 0 Getting through Brechin City tie the main positive for Caley Thistle, says Barry Wilson RAB MCNEIL: The owl and the moonlight, an autumn serenade 0 MARY-JANE DUNCAN: The queues! The seating plan! Never seen the like... 0 Brora battle back to draw with 10-man Fraserburgh Editor's Picks Missing pensioner’s body lay undiscovered in car for up to three days after Highland crash Renee MacRae murder trial weekly round-up A Flag for Aberdeenshire: Expert reveals most popular design ideas so far Here’s what happens next as Stoneywood paper mill workers face job losses Should we talk to kids about money problems?