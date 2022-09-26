Charity appeals for help to “turn a house into a very special home” for people with learning disabilities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Charity appeals for help to “turn a house into a very special home” for people with learning disabilities

By Chris Cromar
September 26, 2022, 2:14 pm Updated: September 26, 2022, 2:34 pm
Archway board member, Kenny Simpson and Archway chairman, Jim Sangster inspects the plans. Picture supplied by Archway.
Archway board member, Kenny Simpson and Archway chairman, Jim Sangster inspects the plans. Picture supplied by Archway.

A north-east charity supporting people with learning disabilities is appealing for help to raise £100,000 to complete a major project in Westhill.

Archway, which was set up more than 30 years ago, wants to create a new supporting living service in Westhill.

It also has secured a property, and work is under way.

But Covid badly hit the charity’s efforts, and now the team are appealing for kind-hearted businesses, groups and individuals to help raise the final £100,000 required.

Director of A.G. Fleming Construction, Allan Fleming and Archway chairman, Jim Sangster. Picture supplied by Archway.

Archway was the first charity in the north-east to offer a residential respite service for children and adults with learning disabilities.

Today, it supports almost 200 children, young people and adults across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Whilst there are over 100 members of staff working across all its services, it is still parent-led, ensuring the needs of each individual and their family are the focus of its work.

Three years ago, Archway created a new service – St Margaret’s Place – which offers 24-hour supported living for adults with learning disabilities on a care at home basis.

The four residents who live there are tenants in their own right and each have their own care package based on their individual needs to help them lead as independent a life as possible.

It has proved so successful the charity decided to create a similar service in Westhill.

Mr Sangster outside Archway’s St Margaret’s Place facility.

‘Help us turn a house into a very special home’

Archway chairman Jim Sangster said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has not only had a detrimental effect on the health and wellbeing of those we support but on our fundraising efforts too, so we are delighted to have been able to purchase a property in Westhill to develop another supported living service at this difficult time.

“Plans to adapt and extend it have been passed, work has begun but we are facing a shortfall of £100,000 to complete the project.

The house is located in Westhill. Supplied by Archway.

“We are appealing to local companies, individuals and community groups to lend their support and help us turn a house into a very special home and help those most affected recover and thrive after Covid.”

The charity hopes to be able to complete the project by the beginning of next year with the new residents moving in shortly after.

