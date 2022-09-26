Charity appeals for help to “turn a house into a very special home” for people with learning disabilities

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A north-east charity supporting people with learning disabilities is appealing for help to raise £100,000 to complete a major project in Westhill.

Archway, which was set up more than 30 years ago, wants to create a new supporting living service in Westhill.

It also has secured a property, and work is under way.

But Covid badly hit the charity’s efforts, and now the team are appealing for kind-hearted businesses, groups and individuals to help raise the final £100,000 required.

Archway was the first charity in the north-east to offer a residential respite service for children and adults with learning disabilities.

Today, it supports almost 200 children, young people and adults across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Whilst there are over 100 members of staff working across all its services, it is still parent-led, ensuring the needs of each individual and their family are the focus of its work.

Three years ago, Archway created a new service – St Margaret’s Place – which offers 24-hour supported living for adults with learning disabilities on a care at home basis.

The four residents who live there are tenants in their own right and each have their own care package based on their individual needs to help them lead as independent a life as possible.

It has proved so successful the charity decided to create a similar service in Westhill.

‘Help us turn a house into a very special home’

Archway chairman Jim Sangster said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has not only had a detrimental effect on the health and wellbeing of those we support but on our fundraising efforts too, so we are delighted to have been able to purchase a property in Westhill to develop another supported living service at this difficult time.

“Plans to adapt and extend it have been passed, work has begun but we are facing a shortfall of £100,000 to complete the project.

“We are appealing to local companies, individuals and community groups to lend their support and help us turn a house into a very special home and help those most affected recover and thrive after Covid.”

The charity hopes to be able to complete the project by the beginning of next year with the new residents moving in shortly after.