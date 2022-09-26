Laughs, smoked corn chicken and memorable buffets: Readers share memories following Aberdeen’s Saigon restaurant closure

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fans of the Aberdeen Vietnamese restaurant Saigon have been left “absolutely devastated” after its closure was announced.

Famous for its smoked corn chicken and all-you-can-eat menu, the owners have announced the restaurant is now permanently shut.

It is the latest Aberdeen business to be hit by rising energy costs, and the lasting impact of the pandemic.

However, the takeaway service will continue, and owners have promised the corn chilcken will remain on the menu.

‘It was a diamond in the rough’

Based at their address on Crown Terrace for 25 years, many regulars shared fond memories of “lovely meals” and “special nights” from time spent at the restaurant.

A few were quick to tag friends reminding them of the hilarious moments.

Averil Dunbar tagged her friend Leisha Milne and commented: “We had such a laugh in here remember?”

Stella McInnes celebrated a big birthday at the restaurant and wrote: “I remember having my 18th birthday meal here, the food was amazing. So sad to hear they are closing for dine in.”

Theresa Conachan wrote: “This is so sad, we’ve had some great nights in here.”

Others added it was their favourite restaurant and that it would be “sadly missed”.

Margaret Hume declared it the “best restaurant in Aberdeen”, adding: “Many a special night there. So sorry it’s had to go.”

Nicola Middler wrote: “Absolutely devastated. It’s my number one in the whole of Aberdeen.”

Gillian Forbes commented: “Really sad news, it was a diamond in the rough.”

Tribute to smoked corn chicken and buffet days

While some said they were “gutted”, customers were quick to express relief they would still be able to order smoked corn chicken.

James Brooks commented: “I loved that restaurant they did the best smoked corn chicken I’ve ever tasted, absolutely gutted.”

Jasmine Vass told a friend online: “I will need to order takeaway smoked corn chicken.”

Many visitors also paid tribute to the restaurant’s famed all-you-can eat menu.

Forbes Innes from Aberdeen commented: “Oh my, sad indeed. Many a night with smoked corn chicken on tap, was always a go to for a great feed.”

Another Aberdeen resident, Paul Stott, said online: “It won’t be the same. The all you can eat was its best bit. Takeaways will just be normal.”

Susan Coutts said it was sad news and commented: “Lots of happy memories. My dad could never grasp the concept that you could order all you wanted and it was still the same price.”

Loyal customers stick up for the business

The restaurant replied to questions from customers online and said the closure was due to rising energy costs and challenges from the pandemic.

A few commented saying the restaurant had gone “downhill” over the recent years with some stating it was “sadly not as good as it used to be”.

However, this was met with a bit of backlash from those with fonder memories saying it was something those at the business did not need to read at this point.

Commenters said they were “sorry to all losing their jobs” while Murray Leith stated it seems a lot of Aberdonians were “scared” to go out.

He commented: “Yet Glasgow restaurant scene is booming and all busy. Loads of new places popping up and were all packed last night. Sad to see the city centre slowly draining of any good places to go.”

Did you visit the Saigon? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.