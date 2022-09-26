Laughs, smoked corn chicken and memorable buffets: Readers share memories following Aberdeen’s Saigon restaurant closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Laughs, smoked corn chicken and memorable buffets: Readers share memories following Aberdeen’s Saigon restaurant closure

By Lottie Hood
September 26, 2022, 6:38 pm Updated: September 26, 2022, 7:17 pm
Readers have expressed "devastation" after hearing the Saigon will be closing its doors. Picture by Fiona Wilson.
Fans of the Aberdeen Vietnamese restaurant Saigon have been left “absolutely devastated” after its closure was announced.

Famous for its smoked corn chicken and all-you-can-eat menu, the owners have announced the restaurant is now permanently shut.

It is the latest Aberdeen business to be hit by rising energy costs, and the lasting impact of the pandemic.

However, the takeaway service will continue, and owners have promised the corn chilcken will remain on the menu. 

‘It was a diamond in the rough’

Based at their address on Crown Terrace for 25 years, many regulars shared fond memories of “lovely meals” and “special nights” from time spent at the restaurant.

A few were quick to tag friends reminding them of the hilarious moments.

Averil Dunbar tagged her friend Leisha Milne and commented: “We had such a laugh in here remember?”

The business is closing its restaurant but will still be offering takeaway. Picture by Emma Speirs/DC Thomson.

Stella McInnes celebrated a big birthday at the restaurant and wrote: “I remember having my 18th birthday meal here, the food was amazing. So sad to hear they are closing for dine in.”

Theresa Conachan wrote: “This is so sad, we’ve had some great nights in here.”

Others added it was their favourite restaurant and that it would be “sadly missed”.

Margaret Hume declared it the “best restaurant in Aberdeen”, adding: “Many a special night there. So sorry it’s had to go.”

Nicola Middler wrote: “Absolutely devastated. It’s my number one in the whole of Aberdeen.”

Gillian Forbes commented: “Really sad news, it was a diamond in the rough.”

Tribute to smoked corn chicken and buffet days

The restaurant is famous for its smoked corn chicken dish. Picture by Colin Rennie.

While some said they were “gutted”, customers were quick to express relief they would still be able to order smoked corn chicken.

James Brooks commented: “I loved that restaurant they did the best smoked corn chicken I’ve ever tasted, absolutely gutted.”

Jasmine Vass told a friend online: “I will need to order takeaway smoked corn chicken.”

Many visitors also paid tribute to the restaurant’s famed all-you-can eat menu.

Forbes Innes from Aberdeen commented: “Oh my, sad indeed. Many a night with smoked corn chicken on tap, was always a go to for a great feed.”

Another Aberdeen resident, Paul Stott, said online: “It won’t be the same. The all you can eat was its best bit. Takeaways will just be normal.”

Susan Coutts said it was sad news and commented: “Lots of happy memories. My dad could never grasp the concept that you could order all you wanted and it was still the same price.”

Loyal customers stick up for the business

The restaurant replied to questions from customers online and said the closure was due to rising energy costs and challenges from the pandemic.

A few commented saying the restaurant had gone “downhill” over the recent years with some stating it was “sadly not as good as it used to be”.

However, this was met with a bit of backlash from those with fonder memories saying it was something those at the business did not need to read at this point.

Commenters said they were “sorry to all losing their jobs” while Murray Leith stated it seems a lot of Aberdonians were “scared” to go out.

He commented: “Yet Glasgow restaurant scene is booming and all busy. Loads of new places popping up and were all packed last night. Sad to see the city centre slowly draining of any good places to go.”

  • Did you visit the Saigon? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

