NHS Grampian warns of ‘extremely long waits’ at hospitals due to large number of patients

NHS Grampian has warned of extraordinary pressures facing services with health bosses warning of “extremely long waits” for patients arriving at hospitals.

Warnings have been issued to only attend at A&E departments if your condition is life threatening.

Health services across the north-east have been strained for months due to staff shortages.

The situation is only set to worsen over the coming months as winter approaches, with healthcare officials expecting a surge in Covid.

Locals have today reported long queues of at least 10 ambulances waiting outside the A&E department at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary due to how busy the hospital is.

This is further exacerbated by the large backlog of patients, with the upcoming flu season expected to also play a part.

Now the health board is calling for the public to “play their part” to protect others and services that will be vital over the coming months.

‘Extremely long waits’

Executive nurse director June Brown said: “Unfortunately, due to a high number of acutely ill patients arriving at our hospitals, and increased staffing pressures, our emergency departments, at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and Dr Gray’s Hospital, are currently facing extreme pressure.

“We need the public to help us by only attending at emergency departments if the situation is life-threatening – for example, a suspected heart attack or stroke – in which case they should call 999 immediately.”

🧵 Important thread 🧵 Hospitals across Grampian are facing “extreme pressure” and the public is being urged to “play their part” in assisting staff and critically ill patients. — NHS Grampian (@NHSGrampian) September 26, 2022

Due to the limited capacity at Dr Gray’s, it is understood patients are being transported to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, causing a further surge in patient admissions in the city.

NHS Grampian officials are alerting the public that if their issue is not life-threatening they may face “extremely long waits” to be seen.

Portfolio lead for unscheduled care and medicine Sandra MacLeod said: “Our staff continue to work very hard and we would like to publicly say thank you to them.

“They continue to be nothing short of heroic each and every day. I’d also thank the public for their continued support and patience.”