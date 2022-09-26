NHS Grampian warns of ‘extremely long waits’ at hospitals due to large number of patients

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
NHS Grampian warns of ‘extremely long waits’ at hospitals due to large number of patients

By Ross Hempseed
September 26, 2022, 4:47 pm Updated: September 26, 2022, 6:21 pm
nhs grampian
The public are being told they face 'extremely long waits at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Picture by Scott Baxter

NHS Grampian has warned of extraordinary pressures facing services with health bosses warning of “extremely long waits” for patients arriving at hospitals.

Warnings have been issued to only attend at A&E departments if your condition is life threatening.

Health services across the north-east have been strained for months due to staff shortages.

The situation is only set to worsen over the coming months as winter approaches, with healthcare officials expecting a surge in Covid.

Locals have today reported long queues of at least 10 ambulances waiting outside the A&E department at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary due to how busy the hospital is.

Queues of ambulances at ARI today. Picture by Gail Jamieson.

This is further exacerbated by the large backlog of patients, with the upcoming flu season expected to also play a part.

Now the health board is calling for the public to “play their part” to protect others and services that will be vital over the coming months.

‘Extremely long waits’

Executive nurse director June Brown said: “Unfortunately, due to a high number of acutely ill patients arriving at our hospitals, and increased staffing pressures, our emergency departments, at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and Dr Gray’s Hospital, are currently facing extreme pressure.

“We need the public to help us by only attending at emergency departments if the situation is life-threatening – for example, a suspected heart attack or stroke – in which case they should call 999 immediately.”

Due to the limited capacity at Dr Gray’s, it is understood patients are being transported to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, causing a further surge in patient admissions in the city.

NHS Grampian officials are alerting the public that if their issue is not life-threatening they may face “extremely long waits” to be seen.

Portfolio lead for unscheduled care and medicine Sandra MacLeod said: “Our staff continue to work very hard and we would like to publicly say thank you to them.

“They continue to be nothing short of heroic each and every day. I’d also thank the public for their continued support and patience.”

