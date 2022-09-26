Aberdeen community ‘buzzing with excitement’ after scooping £3.2 million People’s Postcode Lottery prize

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen community ‘buzzing with excitement’ after scooping £3.2 million People’s Postcode Lottery prize

By Lottie Hood
September 26, 2022, 6:30 pm Updated: September 26, 2022, 7:53 pm
Residents from Seaton have won a share of million of pounds from People's Postcode Lottery. Supplied by People's Postcode Lottery.
An Aberdeen community is celebrating after winning a £3.2 million prize from the People’s Postcode Lottery.

Lucky players in the Seaton area – with the postcode area AB24 1 – will each take home a share of the prize.

Each player has been told they can expect to win at least £5,000 each with more cash expected for those living at the full winning postcode.

The final postcode will be revealed at a special event at the P&J Live on Saturday, October 1.

Those living at the unveiled relevant addresses will be taking home even bigger cheques on the day.

‘Can’t wait to celebrate on Saturday’

Danyl Johnson, People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador, will be there on Saturday to present the winners with the good news.

He said: “A huge congratulations to our players in Aberdeen. I’m really looking forward to meeting them in person and giving them each a prize cheque of their own.

“I think the community will be buzzing with excitement right now and I can’t wait to celebrate with them on Saturday.”

Players taking part in the lottery pay £10 a month and play with their chosen postcode.

Local charities also benefit from residents taking part with more than £900 million raised for charities since 2005.

Pathway Services in Aberdeen is an example of this and has received £17,467 to support domestic abuse services from the lottery.

Editor's Picks