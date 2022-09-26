Aberdeen community ‘buzzing with excitement’ after scooping £3.2 million People’s Postcode Lottery prize

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeen community is celebrating after winning a £3.2 million prize from the People’s Postcode Lottery.

Lucky players in the Seaton area – with the postcode area AB24 1 – will each take home a share of the prize.

Each player has been told they can expect to win at least £5,000 each with more cash expected for those living at the full winning postcode.

The final postcode will be revealed at a special event at the P&J Live on Saturday, October 1.

Those living at the unveiled relevant addresses will be taking home even bigger cheques on the day.

‘Can’t wait to celebrate on Saturday’

Danyl Johnson, People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador, will be there on Saturday to present the winners with the good news.

He said: “A huge congratulations to our players in Aberdeen. I’m really looking forward to meeting them in person and giving them each a prize cheque of their own.

“I think the community will be buzzing with excitement right now and I can’t wait to celebrate with them on Saturday.”

Players taking part in the lottery pay £10 a month and play with their chosen postcode.

Local charities also benefit from residents taking part with more than £900 million raised for charities since 2005.

Pathway Services in Aberdeen is an example of this and has received £17,467 to support domestic abuse services from the lottery.