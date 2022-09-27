Drones and laser technology to survey Aberdeen’s sewers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Drones and laser technology to survey Aberdeen’s sewers

By Chris Cromar
September 27, 2022, 1:00 pm Updated: September 27, 2022, 6:44 pm
The drone technology will be rolled out in Aberdeen. Picture supplied by Scottish Water.
The drone technology will be rolled out in Aberdeen. Picture supplied by Scottish Water.

Drones will be put down Aberdeen’s sewers during the latest round of surveys – potentially reaching spots that engineers have never been able to see before.

A combination of hi-tech drones and laser technology has been adapted for use in the waste water industry, and will be used by Scottish Water to survey sewers for potential problems.

In a UK first, they were used together for the first time in July, on a large brick sewer in Glasgow. Now they will be rolled out across the country, including the Granite City, Edinburgh and some rural areas.

The drones fly through the sewers and survey them. Picture supplied by Scottish Water.

This will reach parts of the 33,000 mile network that traditional surveying methods cannot reach and will be the first time that both drones and lasers are used together as they attempt to improve Scotland’s sewers, some of which date back to the Victorian era.

Reduce carbon emissions by as much as 80%

It will also help Scottish Water reduce its carbon emissions by as much as 80%, as well as enabling them to more accurately assess the sewers’ condition and make key decisions about investment in maintenance or rehabilitation work to improve them.

The technology uses 3D LiDAR scanning. Picture supplied by Scottish Water.

This will make sewers more resilient, improve the water firm’s service to customers and reduce the risk of leaks, collapses and environmental pollution.

‘We are really excited about it’

Scottish Water’s risk and life cycle planning manager Iain Jones said: “This is the first time we’ve used drones adapted for sewers and LiDAR together for sewer surveys and we are really excited about it.

“We want to improve the accuracy of our surveys and, for safety reasons, we want to reduce the number of workers needed to carry out survey work inside sewers. The drone does both and they will also help us in our aim to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2040.”

