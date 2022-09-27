Passengers wait 10 hours at Tenerife airport only for Tui Aberdeen flight to be cancelled after boarding By Louise Glen September 27, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: September 27, 2022, 6:50 pm 1 Tui passengers were forced to wait for 10 hours at the airport. Photo by Shutterstock [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire 'Sad way to end long career': Stoneywood paper mill workers to take legal action… 0 Teenager killed in Aberdeen crash remembered for 'cheeky, massive smile' 0 Aberdeen University researcher to run marathon in memory of loved ones who died of… 0 Sir Bryn Terfel will be joined by his wife - once harpist to King… 0 'I'm doing this for Tracy': Suicide and mental health charity night in memory of… 1 Scots is more than a dialect, say award-winning students 0 Domestic abuser punched pregnant partner in the stomach because there was no food in… 13 jobs either gone or on the brink after Peterhead firm goes bust 1 Aberdeen's True North breaks box office records as thousands flock to gigs 0 Aberdeen University staff to vote on strike action following 'unacceptable' pay offer 0 More from Press and Journal 'Sad way to end long career': Stoneywood paper mill workers to take legal action… 0 CMal say 'no evidence' of allegations made in upcoming BBC Disclosure documentary 0 Teenager killed in Aberdeen crash remembered for 'cheeky, massive smile' 0 Aberdeen University researcher to run marathon in memory of loved ones who died of… 0 Cost-of-living protests to be held in Elgin and Aberdeen this weekend 0 Renee MacRae murder trial: Jury invited to convict 80-year-old in prosecution's closing speech Editor's Picks Alarm as NHS Grampian bosses face £5 million energy bill increase – taking total to £14.3m a year Mental health response to man who went on to kill Elgin dog walker Frank Kinnis to be examined Aberdeen’s True North breaks box office records as thousands flock to gigs Domestic abuser punched pregnant partner in the stomach because there was no food in the house Stoneywood paper mill workers meet lawyers for potential legal action Renee MacRae murder trial: Jury invited to convict 80-year-old in prosecution’s closing speech