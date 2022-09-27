Aberdeen University staff to vote on strike action following ‘unacceptable’ pay offer

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

About 2,000 union members at Scottish universities will vote on strike action over “outrageous” pay inequalities.

Unite the Union has confirmed staff from Aberdeen, Abertay, Dundee, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Glasgow Caledonian University, Glasgow School of Art, Herriot Watt, Napier, St Andrew’s, and Strathclyde universities are being balloted.

Unite members are part of a UK-wide pay dispute involving the University and College Employers Association (UCEA).

Cleaners, janitors, estates staff and technicians will be given the chance to vote on strike action following a pay offer which is as little as 3.1% for some workers – despite staff working on-site throughout the pandemic.

Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary said: “The pay offer on the table from the UCEA is completely unacceptable at a time when inflation is 12.3%. The pay inequalities across Scottish universities are outrageous in a sector which is totally dependent on public money.

“No university principal is facing a cost of living crisis but our members certainly are and this offer which represents a massive pay cut can only make that worse. They will have our full support in this fight for better jobs, pay and conditions.”

It is the first time in Scotland Unite has balloted simultaneously across this number of universities.

Alison MacLean, Unite industrial officer, added: “The UCEA has refused to reopen pay negotiations despite Unite and all trade unions arguing that they must come back to the table.

“A number of Scottish universities are also recognising that the offer is so poor they are encouraging a new one to be made to the workforce.

“It’s the first time ever that Unite is simultaneously balloting for strike action across so many Scottish universities but that’s a testament to the anger our members feel right now.”

The ballot opened today and will run until October 21.