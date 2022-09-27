Teenager killed in Aberdeen crash remembered for ‘cheeky, massive smile’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Teenager killed in Aberdeen crash remembered for ‘cheeky, massive smile’

By Lottie Hood
September 27, 2022, 7:01 pm Updated: September 27, 2022, 7:44 pm
Ben Taylor has been named locally as the young man who died in a crash on South Deeside Road. Supplied by Track and Street Grampian.
Ben Taylor has been named locally as the young man who died in a crash on South Deeside Road. Supplied by Track and Street Grampian.

A teenager killed in a crash was today remembered for his “massive smile” and kind nature.

Ben Taylor, 19, died when the car he was a passenger in crashed off South Deeside Road in the early hours of Sunday.

The 23-year-old driver and another passenger, 22, were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with minor injuries.

Friends and former colleagues paid tribute to Mr Taylor, who loved his own car, and had a “cheeky and massive smile”.

Always seen with a ‘massive smile’

Former employers, Cargo Carrier Solutions, said online: “He was our fleet manager during his time with us and always had this massive smile on his face.

“The Cargo family pray for your soul to RIP. The world will be an empty place without your big smile and laughter.”

Friend and former colleague Leon Weideman posted: “I was in shock when I heard of this young boy’s passing. The thing that popped into my head was his face with a big smile on (as only Ben could do).

“Continue to smile up there in the sky my little mate and may your soul rest happily and peacefully forever more. RIP Ben with love from my whole family.”

Another past colleague, Danielle Mitchell, wrote: “Such a shame. Ben was one of the politest, most kind boys I have ever worked with. Sleep tight buddy.”

Others paid tribute to the youngster’s cheeriness, with Gail Murray commenting: “Honour to have known you Ben. Sound youngsta, your smile will be missed. Rest easy. My deepest heartfelt condolences to your family.”

Jane Campbell wrote: “Sleep tight Ben. Will miss your cheeky smile and quick comebacks. Hard to think only saw you a few weeks ago.”

Mark Perry described it as a very “sad time”, sharing his own memories.

“Often on my driveway doing what he enjoyed most, his car. Such a shame and so young,” he said.

The road was closed for more than 18 hours. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

Investigation launched

Emergency services were called to South Deeside Road at about 12.40am on Sunday.

The road was shut between Kirkton House and Leggart Terrace to allow collision inspectors to examine the scene.

Police have since launched an appeal for any witnesses or anyone with information on the incident to come forward.

Sergeant Lesley Morrison, of the roads policing unit, said: “Our inquiries into the circumstances are ongoing and our thoughts are with the deceased’s family at this difficult time.

“I would urge anyone who witnessed the crash or saw the car prior to the incident to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting incident 0176 of September 25.

