Teenager killed in Aberdeen crash remembered for ‘cheeky, massive smile’

A teenager killed in a crash was today remembered for his “massive smile” and kind nature.

Ben Taylor, 19, died when the car he was a passenger in crashed off South Deeside Road in the early hours of Sunday.

The 23-year-old driver and another passenger, 22, were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with minor injuries.

Friends and former colleagues paid tribute to Mr Taylor, who loved his own car, and had a “cheeky and massive smile”.

Always seen with a ‘massive smile’

Former employers, Cargo Carrier Solutions, said online: “He was our fleet manager during his time with us and always had this massive smile on his face.

“The Cargo family pray for your soul to RIP. The world will be an empty place without your big smile and laughter.”

Friend and former colleague Leon Weideman posted: “I was in shock when I heard of this young boy’s passing. The thing that popped into my head was his face with a big smile on (as only Ben could do).

“Continue to smile up there in the sky my little mate and may your soul rest happily and peacefully forever more. RIP Ben with love from my whole family.”

Another past colleague, Danielle Mitchell, wrote: “Such a shame. Ben was one of the politest, most kind boys I have ever worked with. Sleep tight buddy.”

Others paid tribute to the youngster’s cheeriness, with Gail Murray commenting: “Honour to have known you Ben. Sound youngsta, your smile will be missed. Rest easy. My deepest heartfelt condolences to your family.”

Jane Campbell wrote: “Sleep tight Ben. Will miss your cheeky smile and quick comebacks. Hard to think only saw you a few weeks ago.”

Mark Perry described it as a very “sad time”, sharing his own memories.

“Often on my driveway doing what he enjoyed most, his car. Such a shame and so young,” he said.

Investigation launched

Emergency services were called to South Deeside Road at about 12.40am on Sunday.

The road was shut between Kirkton House and Leggart Terrace to allow collision inspectors to examine the scene.

Police have since launched an appeal for any witnesses or anyone with information on the incident to come forward.

Sergeant Lesley Morrison, of the roads policing unit, said: “Our inquiries into the circumstances are ongoing and our thoughts are with the deceased’s family at this difficult time.

“I would urge anyone who witnessed the crash or saw the car prior to the incident to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting incident 0176 of September 25.