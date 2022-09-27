‘Sad way to end long career’: Stoneywood paper mill workers to take legal action over mass job losses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Sad way to end long career’: Stoneywood paper mill workers to take legal action over mass job losses

By Denny Andonova
September 27, 2022, 8:16 pm Updated: September 27, 2022, 8:19 pm
stoneywood paper mill
Stoneywood Mill went into administration last Thursday. Photo by Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Workers at Stoneywood Paper Mill will take legal action to claim compensation for the “devastating” job losses at the Aberdeen firm.

Hundreds of now former employees of the company attended a meeting today to discuss their options after they were told to “pack their stuff and go” last week.

The paper mill, which has been a prominent institution in the north-east for nearly three centuries, went into administration on Thursday.

A total of 301 people – some of whom had been working for there for decades – were left in “absolute shock” when they were made redundant with immediate effect.

It is understood staff were given only 90 minute notice of the news, with several workers claiming they weren’t informed about the job cuts until Friday.

After meeting with lawyers and Unite Union’s legal team at Dunavon Hotel in Dyce, around 300 workers have now agreed to submit a legal claim for a protective award.

It means that if successful, they will be able to get any outstanding amount of money they are due – such as from paid annual leave and overtime work.

Union ‘confident’ claim will be successful

Shauna Wright, industrial officer for Unite, said they are “happy and confident” the claim will be successful as the firm did not consult with staff before making them redundant.

“Going by the number of forms and people’s consent letters, we had over 300 people across the two meetings today. Nobody left this place without consenting.

“People are hearing this second hand, it hasn’t been handled correctly and our members are numb – they can’t believe that they are in this situation.

“After the management buy-out they thought the mill will be secure and there will be a future for them going forward – at least seeing their careers out.

“That’s not going to be the case for many people who know nothing other than the mill.

“This was a lifestyle and people had pride going into work every day. That pride wasn’t felt when they were told to pack their stuff and be gone.

“There are members that had been there for 47 years and may not be able to work anywhere else now. It’s a sad way to end a long career that they fought really hard for.”

Ms Wright added that some of the members who attended today’s meeting also raised concerns about the people who have retained their jobs within the mill.

“They feel like it’s a prison.” she said. “Their hours have been changed, they are not sure what they’re doing and don’t know why they kept them and not others.

“They are feeling trapped because there are 301 people going on benefits, looking for jobs and getting a head start, while they are having to remain on the mill working on duress.”

‘We were blindsided completely’

North-east politicians, as well as the Scottish Government, have said they will do “everything in their power” to support those who have been made redundant.

A special support event will be held at the Altens Hotel in Aberdeen on Thursday as part of the government’s initiative Partnership Action for Continuing Employment (Pace).

A number of companies in the north-east are also said to have pledged their support to those affected and offered jobs and help to find future employment.

But Calum Mackay, who had been an electrician at the mill for almost a decade, said there will still be many that remain at a dead end with no place to go.

The 35-year-old, from Inverurie, added: “I was working for the paper mill for just a shy 10 years, but it was still an absolute shock – it was a hammer blow to all of us.

“We were blindsided completely. When you’re dumped into the deep end like this all of a sudden, it’s a catastrophic feeling to be in that whirlpool.

“We have members who have worked there their whole lives and it’s frightening for them.

“I have no legal training, but the legal team seem confident which leaves the rest of us with a lot more confidence.

“Plenty important questions were asked today and good answers were given so I hope that people left the meeting with a lot more information and a bit more piece of mind.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Ben Taylor has been named locally as the young man who died in a crash on South Deeside Road. Supplied by Track and Street Grampian.
Teenager killed in Aberdeen crash remembered for 'cheeky, massive smile'
0
Dr Victor Velecela standing in running gear in the park getting ready for his maraton to raise money for heart disease research
Aberdeen University researcher to run marathon in memory of loved ones who died of…
0
Tui passengers were forced to wait for 10 hours at the airport. Photo by Shutterstock (10635183f).
Passengers wait 10 hours at Tenerife airport only for Tui Aberdeen flight to be…
1
Sir Bryn Terfel will soon perform in Aberdeen.
Sir Bryn Terfel will be joined by his wife - once harpist to King…
0
Tracy Steele on her wedding day
'I'm doing this for Tracy': Suicide and mental health charity night in memory of…
1
Teacher Rosie Bircham and Mearns Academy students won the Scots School of the Year award for their work promoting and preserving the Scots language.
Scots is more than a dialect, say award-winning students
0
Nathan Kerr carried out a catalogue of violent abuse against his former partner.
Domestic abuser punched pregnant partner in the stomach because there was no food in…
GCG Shotblasting Services, Peterhead.
13 jobs either gone or on the brink after Peterhead firm goes bust
1
Emeli Sande was one of the stand-out artists at True North. All pictures by Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen's True North breaks box office records as thousands flock to gigs
0
Aberdeen University staff will take part in the ballot. Picture by Kami Thomson
Aberdeen University staff to vote on strike action following 'unacceptable' pay offer
0

More from Press and Journal

Glen Sannox. Picture by Jane Barlow/PA Wire.
CMal say 'no evidence' of allegations made in upcoming BBC Disclosure documentary
0
Ben Taylor has been named locally as the young man who died in a crash on South Deeside Road. Supplied by Track and Street Grampian.
Teenager killed in Aberdeen crash remembered for 'cheeky, massive smile'
0
Dr Victor Velecela standing in running gear in the park getting ready for his maraton to raise money for heart disease research
Aberdeen University researcher to run marathon in memory of loved ones who died of…
0
David Blair is organising the protest at the Plainstones. Supplied by David Blair.
Cost-of-living protests to be held in Elgin and Aberdeen this weekend
0
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Renee MacRae murder trial: Jury invited to convict 80-year-old in prosecution?s closing speech. The last utterance of Renee MacRae when she was alive was a ?blood-curdling scream? in the dark, a jury has been told. Picture shows; Renee and Andrew MacRae. N/A. Supplied by DCT Design Team Date; Unknown
Renee MacRae murder trial: Jury invited to convict 80-year-old in prosecution's closing speech
Pittodrie goal scoring legend Frank McDougall in his Dons pomp.
'He should be knighted for that game v Celtic where he scored four' -…
0

Editor's Picks