‘Sad way to end long career’: Stoneywood paper mill workers to take legal action over mass job losses

Workers at Stoneywood Paper Mill will take legal action to claim compensation for the “devastating” job losses at the Aberdeen firm.

Hundreds of now former employees of the company attended a meeting today to discuss their options after they were told to “pack their stuff and go” last week.

The paper mill, which has been a prominent institution in the north-east for nearly three centuries, went into administration on Thursday.

A total of 301 people – some of whom had been working for there for decades – were left in “absolute shock” when they were made redundant with immediate effect.

It is understood staff were given only 90 minute notice of the news, with several workers claiming they weren’t informed about the job cuts until Friday.

After meeting with lawyers and Unite Union’s legal team at Dunavon Hotel in Dyce, around 300 workers have now agreed to submit a legal claim for a protective award.

It means that if successful, they will be able to get any outstanding amount of money they are due – such as from paid annual leave and overtime work.

Union ‘confident’ claim will be successful

Shauna Wright, industrial officer for Unite, said they are “happy and confident” the claim will be successful as the firm did not consult with staff before making them redundant.

“Going by the number of forms and people’s consent letters, we had over 300 people across the two meetings today. Nobody left this place without consenting.

“People are hearing this second hand, it hasn’t been handled correctly and our members are numb – they can’t believe that they are in this situation.

“After the management buy-out they thought the mill will be secure and there will be a future for them going forward – at least seeing their careers out.

“That’s not going to be the case for many people who know nothing other than the mill.

“This was a lifestyle and people had pride going into work every day. That pride wasn’t felt when they were told to pack their stuff and be gone.

“There are members that had been there for 47 years and may not be able to work anywhere else now. It’s a sad way to end a long career that they fought really hard for.”

Ms Wright added that some of the members who attended today’s meeting also raised concerns about the people who have retained their jobs within the mill.

“They feel like it’s a prison.” she said. “Their hours have been changed, they are not sure what they’re doing and don’t know why they kept them and not others.

“They are feeling trapped because there are 301 people going on benefits, looking for jobs and getting a head start, while they are having to remain on the mill working on duress.”

‘We were blindsided completely’

North-east politicians, as well as the Scottish Government, have said they will do “everything in their power” to support those who have been made redundant.

A special support event will be held at the Altens Hotel in Aberdeen on Thursday as part of the government’s initiative Partnership Action for Continuing Employment (Pace).

A number of companies in the north-east are also said to have pledged their support to those affected and offered jobs and help to find future employment.

But Calum Mackay, who had been an electrician at the mill for almost a decade, said there will still be many that remain at a dead end with no place to go.

The 35-year-old, from Inverurie, added: “I was working for the paper mill for just a shy 10 years, but it was still an absolute shock – it was a hammer blow to all of us.

“We were blindsided completely. When you’re dumped into the deep end like this all of a sudden, it’s a catastrophic feeling to be in that whirlpool.

“We have members who have worked there their whole lives and it’s frightening for them.

“I have no legal training, but the legal team seem confident which leaves the rest of us with a lot more confidence.

“Plenty important questions were asked today and good answers were given so I hope that people left the meeting with a lot more information and a bit more piece of mind.”