Missing teenager Shahrin Jannat believed to be in Aberdeen

A missing teenager from London is believed to be in Aberdeen.

Police have issued an appeal for information to trace 15-year-old Shahrin Jannat.

The alarm was raised on Thursday. She was last seen in the west London area at around 7.30am that day.

However, Shahrin is believed to now be somewhere city centre area of Aberdeen after travelling to the north-east.

She has been described as 5ft 1in and with long dark hair, and is reported to be carrying one or two rucksacks.

Police have noted that she currently might not be wearing her glasses as shown in the photo they have released as part of their inquiries.

Anyone who might have any information about Shahrin and her whereabouts is urged to contact the force on 101, quoting incident number PS-20220927-3408.