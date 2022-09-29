Award-winning singer Fiona Kennedy to bring back ‘magic of glory days’ in dad’s old theatre in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Award-winning singer Fiona Kennedy to bring back ‘magic of glory days’ in dad’s old theatre in Aberdeen

By Denny Andonova
September 29, 2022, 6:00 am
Fiona Kennedy at Tivoli Theatre
Singer and songwriter Fiona Kennedy has announced an Aberdeen date for her autumn tour with an extra special "homecoming" performance at the Tivoli Theatre. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

One of Scotland’s most renowned vocal talents will return to her Aberdeen roots to revive “precious family memories”.

Fiona Kennedy, who has performed all over the world – including in front of the Queen at Balmoral, will hold a special “homecoming” concert as part of her autumn tour.

The award-winning singer, broadcaster and charity fundraiser will take the stage at the Tivoli Theatre in November for the first time since she was a little girl.

Once owned by her late father, famous Gaelic singer Calum Kennedy, the landmark Aberdeen theatre holds a special place in Ms Kennedy‘s heart.

Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

“The Tivoli Theatre is a place with so many precious family memories and is very dear to my heart,” she said.

“The concert is going to be something extra special and I’m so delighted to have great and talented friends joining me on stage.

“This will be the culmination of my Scotland-wide tour – my first since the pandemic struck – playing to a home crowd here in Aberdeen with many familiar faces in the audience, and my first time back on this famous stage since I was a little girl.”

Now, almost 60 years later, Ms Kennedy hopes to capture the magic of the theatre’s glory days with a versatile programme of beautiful Scottish and Celtic favourites.

‘A celebratory blend of music and friendship’

A number of well-known local musicians will join the musical extravaganza, which will also include emotive country ballads and get-up-and-dance pop numbers.

Tarland fiddle maestro Paul Anderson will take the stage alongside guitarist and songwriter Nils Elders, and the Aberdeen all-male choir Granite City Chorus.

Other familiar performers to share a tune with Ms Kennedy will be accordionist and bandleader Frank Thomson and singer and harpist Irene Watt.

Ms Kennedy added: “While the past two years have kept people apart, in many ways they’ve drawn us closer too — shared challenges, new perspectives on life, love and loss, on hope and always keeping faith.

Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

“Those are the themes which run through my new show. A celebratory blend of music and friendship with some seriously talented musicians joining me on stage.

“In a diverse programme, we’ll seek inspiration from the glory days of variety theatre for which the Tivoli became so well-known.”

The concert will be held on November 3, with tickets currently on sale from Aberdeen Performing Arts.

Caroline Morgan, managing director of the Tivoli Theatre said: “We are all absolutely delighted to welcome Fiona Kennedy back to the Tivoli stage after a few decades away.

“We have had many performers return to the theatre in the last few years who have graced our stage in years gone by, however none who have the history with the Tivoli of Fiona and the Kennedy family. It will be a very special evening.”

