Award-winning singer Fiona Kennedy to bring back ‘magic of glory days’ in dad’s old theatre in Aberdeen

One of Scotland’s most renowned vocal talents will return to her Aberdeen roots to revive “precious family memories”.

Fiona Kennedy, who has performed all over the world – including in front of the Queen at Balmoral, will hold a special “homecoming” concert as part of her autumn tour.

The award-winning singer, broadcaster and charity fundraiser will take the stage at the Tivoli Theatre in November for the first time since she was a little girl.

Once owned by her late father, famous Gaelic singer Calum Kennedy, the landmark Aberdeen theatre holds a special place in Ms Kennedy‘s heart.

“The Tivoli Theatre is a place with so many precious family memories and is very dear to my heart,” she said.

“The concert is going to be something extra special and I’m so delighted to have great and talented friends joining me on stage.

“This will be the culmination of my Scotland-wide tour – my first since the pandemic struck – playing to a home crowd here in Aberdeen with many familiar faces in the audience, and my first time back on this famous stage since I was a little girl.”

Now, almost 60 years later, Ms Kennedy hopes to capture the magic of the theatre’s glory days with a versatile programme of beautiful Scottish and Celtic favourites.

‘A celebratory blend of music and friendship’

A number of well-known local musicians will join the musical extravaganza, which will also include emotive country ballads and get-up-and-dance pop numbers.

Tarland fiddle maestro Paul Anderson will take the stage alongside guitarist and songwriter Nils Elders, and the Aberdeen all-male choir Granite City Chorus.

Other familiar performers to share a tune with Ms Kennedy will be accordionist and bandleader Frank Thomson and singer and harpist Irene Watt.

Ms Kennedy added: “While the past two years have kept people apart, in many ways they’ve drawn us closer too — shared challenges, new perspectives on life, love and loss, on hope and always keeping faith.

“Those are the themes which run through my new show. A celebratory blend of music and friendship with some seriously talented musicians joining me on stage.

“In a diverse programme, we’ll seek inspiration from the glory days of variety theatre for which the Tivoli became so well-known.”

The concert will be held on November 3, with tickets currently on sale from Aberdeen Performing Arts.

Caroline Morgan, managing director of the Tivoli Theatre said: “We are all absolutely delighted to welcome Fiona Kennedy back to the Tivoli stage after a few decades away.

“We have had many performers return to the theatre in the last few years who have graced our stage in years gone by, however none who have the history with the Tivoli of Fiona and the Kennedy family. It will be a very special evening.”