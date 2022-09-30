Aberdeen City Council to host jobs fair for Stoneywood Mill workers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen City Council to host jobs fair for Stoneywood Mill workers

By Lauren Taylor
September 30, 2022, 12:49 pm Updated: September 30, 2022, 2:36 pm
Stoneywood Mill. Picture by Kath Flannery
Stoneywood Mill. Picture by Kath Flannery

A redundancy support and jobs fair will be held at the Beach Ballroom next month in response to the Stoneywood Mill closure.

Aberdeen City Council’s ABZWorks team is hosting a jobs fair on October 10 after more than 300 people lost their jobs as a result of the papermill going into administration last week.

The event, at Aberdeen’s Beach Ballroom, follows a rapid response from the Partnership Action for Continuing Employment (Pace), which held an advice and support session yesterday.

A broad range of advice and support on topics including employability support, finance, welfare and benefits advice will be on offer.

The main focus of the event will be on jobs with employers from across a wide range of industries and sectors present.

Some will be offering the chance for interviews on the day and attendees are advised to bring copies of their CVs.

This comes after a special support event held at Altens Hotel yesterday was attended by workers, potential employers and agencies including Citizens Advice Bureau.

The papermill was closed with immediate effect last week. Picture by Paul Glendell

Councillor Christian Allard, convener of the capital programme committee, said redundancy can affect people in the same way as grieving, having a negative impact on mental and physical health.

He said: “It is important that we act quickly to support people affected by redundancy to move back into employment as quickly as possible to minimise these negative impacts, as well as to reduce the risk of skill loss and people moving down the labour line.

“The response from local employers and Pace partners has been fantastic and I am optimistic that the partnership will be able to support a significant number of the Arjowiggins staff back into employment.”

Rapid response to ‘unfortunate situation’

Pace is a Scottish Government response to redundancy situations, led by Skills Development Scotland.

Jennifer Noble, co-chairwoman for Grampian Pace, reassured the group is working with partners to support the papermill workers who have been made redundant.

She said: “The Pace Redundancy Support and Jobs Fair is one of a number of events and actions being delivered to help the Stoneywood Mill workforce.

“The work of the partnership is essential to providing the appropriate and adequate support to people facing redundancy and I welcome their involvement and rapid response to this unfortunate situation.”

The Redundancy Support and Jobs Fair is open to anyone who has been made redundant and is seeking advice about support available to them.

It will take place at the Beach Ballroom on Monday, October 10 from 10am until 2pm.

Entry is free and people can register online. Employers with vacancies to fill and interested in a stall can email abzworks@aberdeencity.gov.uk

