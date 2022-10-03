Dozens of trees to be planted across north and north-east in memory of the Queen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dozens of trees will be planted across the north and north-east in “honour and loving memory” of the late Queen.

More than 300 organisations in the UK – including 13 across Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands and islands – will be gifted with trees as a symbol of hope and optimism.

It is part of the Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC) initiative, which was launched to mark the monarch’s 70 years on the throne and encourage people to “plant a tree for the Jubilee”.

Millions of trees were seeded through the scheme, initially planned to last from the start of the tree-planting season last October through to the end of the year.

However, the King has decided to extend it until next March to give people the opportunity to plant trees in the Queen’s memory as a lasting tribute to the monarch.

Chosen groups ‘the very best of Britain’

A symbolic group of 20 organisations will receive a special tree in a pot embossed with the Queen’s cypher at a ceremony at The Royal Hospital Chelsea in London today.

It will be the first of many gifting ceremonies to take place across the UK, with the King’s Lord Lieutenants presenting the other recipients with the trees.

These include a range of charities and volunteer groups across the north and north-east, which have been praised for the vital work they do for local communities.

Peterhead Prison Museum, Stonehaven Horizon and Haddo Country Park in Aberdeenshire are among the future custodians of the special trees, along with Assynt Mountain Rescue Team and Green Hive in the Highlands.

Sir Nicholas Bacon, chairman of the Queen’s Green Canopy said: “We are proud to unveil this nationwide network of organisations chosen to become custodians of these special trees in Her Majesty’s name.

“In recognition of the positive impact that they have on their communities, the groups chosen represent the very best of Britain.

“The Queen’s Green Canopy hopes the trees will serve as an inspiration for tree planting within communities and to encourage care for the trees which already exist as part of our nation’s stunning landscape.”

Full list of recipients of trees in north and north-east:

Aberdeenshire Council and Friends of Haddo Country Park – Tarves, Ellon

Peterhead Prison Museum

Horizon, Stonehaven

Buckie’s Roots

St Gerardine’s Primary School and Lossiemouth High School

Caithness Voluntary Group, Wick

Fort William Town Team

Green Hive, Nairn

Broadford and Strath Community Company

Assynt Mountain Rescue Team

Commonwealth War Graves Commission, Hoy, Orkney

Michaelswood, Aith, Shetland

Gàradh a’ Bhàgh a’ Tuath, Barra