Police appeal for information following serious two-vehicle collision on Great Northern Road in Aberdeen

Members of the public are being asked to come forward with information as police investigate a two-vehicle collision in Aberdeen.

The crash, involving a black Triumph motorcycle and a silver Toyota C-HR car, happened on the A96 Great Northern Road at around 6.55pm on Thursday.

A 35-year-old male motorcyclist was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries. His condition is unknown.

The road was closed between the Haudagain and St Machar roundabouts for around eight hours as road collision investigators carried out inquiries at the scene.

Officers reopened the carriageway at around 3.10am on Friday.

Appeal for information

Police have now issued a public appeal for information to help aid them with their inquiries.

Motorists are being asked to check their dashcam footage as officers work to piece together the events leading up to the crash.

PC Matthew Lawton of the Road Policing Unit in Inverurie said: “Our inquiries into this collision are ongoing and I would urge anyone with information to get in touch.

“We would be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam or other footage from the area around the time of the collision.

“Anyone with information can call police on 101, quoting reference 2847 of September 29.”