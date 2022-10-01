Police appeal for information following serious two-vehicle collision on Great Northern Road in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Police appeal for information following serious two-vehicle collision on Great Northern Road in Aberdeen

By Michelle Henderson
October 1, 2022, 11:58 am Updated: October 1, 2022, 12:36 pm
The road was closed between the Haudagain and St Machar roundabouts for around eight hours as road collision investigators carried out inquiries at the scene.


Members of the public are being asked to come forward with information as police investigate a two-vehicle collision in Aberdeen.

The crash, involving a black Triumph motorcycle and a silver Toyota C-HR car, happened on the A96 Great Northern Road at around 6.55pm on Thursday.

A 35-year-old male motorcyclist was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries. His condition is unknown.



Officers reopened the carriageway at around 3.10am on Friday.

Appeal for information

Police have now issued a public appeal for information to help aid them with their inquiries.

Police area asking motorists to check their dashcam footage to aid the police with their investigations into the two-vehicle crash. Picture by Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson.

Motorists are being asked to check their dashcam footage as officers work to piece together the events leading up to the crash.

PC Matthew Lawton of the Road Policing Unit in Inverurie said: “Our inquiries into this collision are ongoing and I would urge anyone with information to get in touch.

“We would be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam or other footage from the area around the time of the collision.

“Anyone with information can call police on 101, quoting reference 2847 of September 29.”













Editor's Picks