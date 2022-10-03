New images of reimagined Aberdeen city centre as consultation reveals plans to drastically reduce traffic on Union Street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

New images of reimagined Aberdeen city centre as consultation reveals plans to drastically reduce traffic on Union Street

By Alastair Gossip and Kieran Beattie
October 3, 2022, 2:26 pm Updated: October 3, 2022, 7:50 pm
The western end of Union Street, showing vastly reduced traffic. Image: Aberdeen City Council.
The western end of Union Street, showing vastly reduced traffic. A new consultation has been launched on plans for Aberdeen city centre. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

Plans have been revealed to vastly reduce access to Union Street as a consultation is launched on multi-million-pound work in Aberdeen.

New images of spots across the city centre have been published as a consultation is launched on the scale of the proposed transformation.

It’s part of a £150 million project to reinvigorate the city centre and beach.

Halo lights, similar to those in Union Terrace Gardens, are shown on the new images outside the planned £50m new market development in the central stretch of Union Street. Image: Aberdeen City Council.
Halo lights, similar to those in Union Terrace Gardens, are shown on the new images outside the planned £50m new market development in the central stretch of Union Street. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

The far-reaching proposals cover eight areas of the city centre.

Those include Union Street split into three parts (east, central and west), as well as the Belmont Street area, Schoolhill, Upperkirkgate, Castlegate, Aberdeen market and the West End.

Images illustrate how the city centre could look have been published, including new sculptures and large amounts of greenery.

Union Street West: Consultation reveals local access route plans

Aberdeen Music Hall on the western part of Union Street. New images have been revealed as a public consultation is launched on the multi-million-pound city centre and beach masterplan. Image: Aberdeen City Centre.
Aberdeen Music Hall on the western part of Union Street, as illustrated in the proposals. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

Perhaps the most striking of these show a tree-lined upper end of the Granite Mile.

Council consultants Streets-UK have produced their vision for Union Terrace to Holburn Street.

Roads planners want to prioritise walking, wheeling and cycling at the top of Union Street, widening pavements and improving crossings.

They also want to improve access to buses and taxis on the stretch, from Union Terrace to the top of Holburn Street.

Trees would be planted under the proposals, alongside new seating areas and plaza spaces in front of “key buildings”.

New spaces would “allow people to gather and celebrate the city’s rich heritage,” the designers say.

Big changes to access throughout the city centre… including new bus gates

One-way systems and local access routes are proposed on a large number of streets on the “city centre movement plan”, which has been released as part of the consultation.

Buses, taxis and service vehicles would all still be able to use the full length of Union Street.

And access will still be possible to “all properties, car parks and other destinations, however in some cases the routes that cars can take to these destinations will change”, according to the plans.

This map, released as part of the city centre and beach masterplan consultation, shows proposed traffic flows around Union Street. Image: Mhorvan Park/DC Thomson.
This map, released as part of the city centre and beach masterplan consultation, shows proposed traffic flows around Union Street. Image: Mhorvan Park/DC Thomson.

A map of the proposed “city centre movement plan” for Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

Meanwhile, new bus gates could be installed as part of a new bus-priority “gyratory” round Bridge Street, Market Street and Guild Street.

New bus gate cameras could be installed in each of those streets, as well as near McCombie’s Court where there were previously bus-only measures.

What’s the need for changes in Union Street and the city centre?

Changes are being put forward are to “avoid unnecessary traffic” through the city centre” while improving links with the beach.

They are also designed to “make it easier and safer” for people to travel by foot, wheelchair, bike, or public transport.

There are also hoped it will “result in a less-polluted city centre environment”.

Streets-UK estimate reductions in traffic on key streets throughout Aberdeen if the proposals proceed.

This map shows estimates of traffic reduction on key streets in the city centre if the proposals go forward. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

There could be a drop in traffic of 80% on central Union Street and 60% on the western end of Union Street.

Documents even suggest up to 99% of traffic could redirected from Market Street, the eastern end of Union Street, and Bridge Street.

New ground on city regeneration after pedestrianisation debate put to bed

It comes only months after councillors settled the debate on the future of the central stretch of Union Street.

Months of fierce back and forth on potential pedestrianisation ended when the SNP and Liberal Democrats took control at the Town House.

Their majority voted for continued bus access on the stretch between Market Street and Bridge Street.

They also voted for the bus-priority route now being demarcated with the new potential bus gates.

It’s part of the £150m project hoped to bring people back to the city centre and to make more of the beach.

Last week, Aberdonians had their say on plans for the seafront – and they were not wholly positive.

Consultation underway at Aberdeen shopping mall

The plans have gone on display at the Bon Accord Shopping Centre until Monday October 17.

The consultation boards in the Bon Accord Centre on the latest plans for Union Street and Aberdeen city centre. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson
The consultation boards in the Bon Accord Centre on the latest plans for Union Street and Aberdeen city centre. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson

Proposals can also viewed online.

But they are available to view at the back of the shopping mall, near the Aberdeen Science Centre premises.

Furthermore, council roads designers will be on hand to field public questions.

A play area with a whale-themed sculpture is proposed for the Castlegate area. Image: Aberdeen City Council

They will be at the Bon Accord Centre on Thursday and Friday between 2pm and 6pm.

And they will return Saturday too, from 12pm to 6pm.

Council operations convener Miranda Radley said: “We want to ensure the city centre is a thriving place to visit, work and live in by investing wisely and ensuring people have an opportunity to contribute to the proposed designs for the area.

An artist’s rendition of what the east of Union Street could look like in the future. Image: Aberdeen City Council

“The proposals would also encourage more people to make the shift to walking, cycling, or public transport as well as providing more opportunities to hold events, more green areas, more public art, and play areas for the city centre.”

Another consultation looking at all options for the beach – apart from plans for a new Aberdeen FC stadium – is open for public views until October 24.

Feedback from the consultations will be used to inform plans  being drawn up for councillors to vote on in December.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Peterson control tower operations..
Peterson on track for net-zero at 27 sites by end of 2022
A series of timetable changes have been proposed by Stagecoach. Picture by Chris Sumner.
'We spoke, Stagecoach listened': Community outcry saves bus links to Aberdeenshire villages
Jeremy Clarkson at the sign for his farm shop. Image: Amazon Prime.
Jeremy Clarkson visits BrewDog in Ellon after launching own brewing brand
Request CR00000 A96 between Inverurie and Huntly. Just at the turning for Huntly station. Taken 12/11/20
Massive 130-tonne transformer expected to bring Saturday travel disruption to A96 in Aberdeenshire
Click on the interactive images in the below article to see before-and-after images of what the future of Aberdeen could look like under the new proposals.
10 before-and-after interactive images show new Aberdeen city centre vision
Jack Codona is bringing a video game-themed bar to the Union Street site once occupied by Espionage. Supplied by Mhorvan Park/DCT
First look at £1m plans for US-style retro 'barcade' at former Aberdeen nightclub
Adam Godfrey has had a warrant issued for him to appear in court after he video recorded an underage girl carrying out a sex act on him.
Teen had sex with underage girl then threatened to throw her from window of…
Popular Peterhead bakeshop The Hame Bakery has opened a second branch in the town. Linda and Patrick Jackson. CR0038699 02/10/22 Picture by KATH FLANNERY
Award-winning The Hame Bakery opens second site in Peterhead
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Hardies acquires BDG Thomson Gray Picture shows; Hardies senior partner Danny McArthur and Shirley Thomson of BDG Thomson Gray. Aberdeen. Supplied by Liquorice Media Date; Unknown
Hardies swoops for historic Aberdeen firm of quantity surveyors
From left, Ainsleigh Ross, Dale Harper, Aden Robertson and Christopher Jones leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Revellers handed court fines over lockdown-breaking Covid house party in Aberdeen

More from Press and Journal

Peterson control tower operations..
Peterson on track for net-zero at 27 sites by end of 2022
Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay craving consistency from Ross County's attacking players
A series of timetable changes have been proposed by Stagecoach. Picture by Chris Sumner.
'We spoke, Stagecoach listened': Community outcry saves bus links to Aberdeenshire villages
Scottish Fire and Rescue. Image: Scottish Fire and Rescue. sent in by SFRS media team
Ornamental crystal globe sparks fire warning after starting blaze in Argyll home
Jeremy Clarkson at the sign for his farm shop. Image: Amazon Prime.
Jeremy Clarkson visits BrewDog in Ellon after launching own brewing brand
Request CR00000 A96 between Inverurie and Huntly. Just at the turning for Huntly station. Taken 12/11/20
Massive 130-tonne transformer expected to bring Saturday travel disruption to A96 in Aberdeenshire

Editor's Picks