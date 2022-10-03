Jeremy Clarkson visits BrewDog in Ellon after launching own brewing brand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Jeremy Clarkson visits BrewDog in Ellon after launching own brewing brand

By Louise Glen
October 3, 2022, 8:45 pm Updated: October 3, 2022, 8:46 pm
Jeremy Clarkson at the sign for his farm shop. Image: Amazon Prime.
Jeremy Clarkson at the sign for his farm shop. Image: Amazon Prime.

TV presenter and farm owner Jeremy Clarkson has made a visit to Brewdog’s HQ in Ellon.

An Instagram post shared earlier today, shows the former Top Gear and Grand Tour presenter in a photo with BrewDog founder and chief executive James Watt, and co-founder Martin Dickie.

Mr Clarkson is holding a can of BrewDog’s Lost lager.

What was Jeremy Clarkson doing at BrewDog?

Mr Clarkson has run a farm between Chadlington and Chipping Norton in Oxfordshire since 2019.

He also owns a shop and restaurant, both named Diddly Squat.

His hit Amazon Prime show Clarkson’s Farm follows the ups and, many, downs of running a farm in the UK, a second series is in the pipeline.

Mr Clarkson has gone into production making alcoholic drinks with Hawkstone using grain from his farm. He has also been making gin, which can be seen in the photo shared by Mr Dickie, and a number of real ales and IPA.

Conditions on his Diddly Squat farm shop, when it was granted planning permission, include that his products and produce must be from the area.

In a post shared on Instagram, Mr Dickie wrote: “The audition for ‘Star in a Reasonably Priced Car’ did not go well (not famous enough) so drank some beers instead.”

He tagged @brewdogjames @jeremyclarkson1 @amazonprime @jamesmaybloke @richardhammond @brewdogofficial @itsthegrandtour, as well as sharing hashtags for beer, farming and cars.

Commenting, Shropshire Craft Beer wrote: “Hawkstone collab upcoming?”

Mr Dickie also shared a throwback picture to the 1980s to a time he met James May, a presenter on the then Top Gear.

He said meeting Mr Clarkson had reminded him of a time when he met Mr May, and Ozzy Clarke.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

A series of timetable changes have been proposed by Stagecoach. Picture by Chris Sumner.
'We spoke, Stagecoach listened': Community outcry saves bus links to Aberdeenshire villages
Request CR00000 A96 between Inverurie and Huntly. Just at the turning for Huntly station. Taken 12/11/20
Massive 130-tonne transformer expected to bring Saturday travel disruption to A96 in Aberdeenshire
Click on the interactive images in the below article to see before-and-after images of what the future of Aberdeen could look like under the new proposals.
10 before-and-after interactive images show new Aberdeen city centre vision
Jack Codona is bringing a video game-themed bar to the Union Street site once occupied by Espionage. Supplied by Mhorvan Park/DCT
First look at £1m plans for US-style retro 'barcade' at former Aberdeen nightclub
Adam Godfrey has had a warrant issued for him to appear in court after he video recorded an underage girl carrying out a sex act on him.
Teen had sex with underage girl then threatened to throw her from window of…
Popular Peterhead bakeshop The Hame Bakery has opened a second branch in the town. Linda and Patrick Jackson. CR0038699 02/10/22 Picture by KATH FLANNERY
Award-winning The Hame Bakery opens second site in Peterhead
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Hardies acquires BDG Thomson Gray Picture shows; Hardies senior partner Danny McArthur and Shirley Thomson of BDG Thomson Gray. Aberdeen. Supplied by Liquorice Media Date; Unknown
Hardies swoops for historic Aberdeen firm of quantity surveyors
From left, Ainsleigh Ross, Dale Harper, Aden Robertson and Christopher Jones leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Revellers handed court fines over lockdown-breaking Covid house party in Aberdeen
Daniel Sloss will soon return to Aberdeen international comedy festival 2022
EXCLUSIVE: Watch our video chats with Daniel Sloss and other stars of Aberdeen International…
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Aberdeen dentist by day, circus performer by night Picture shows; Elsie Liontou. Aberdeen. Supplied by Bupa Date; Unknown
Dentist by day, circus performer by night: Aberdeen woman reveals her balancing act

More from Press and Journal

Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay craving consistency from Ross County's attacking players
A series of timetable changes have been proposed by Stagecoach. Picture by Chris Sumner.
'We spoke, Stagecoach listened': Community outcry saves bus links to Aberdeenshire villages
Scottish Fire and Rescue. Image: Scottish Fire and Rescue. sent in by SFRS media team
Ornamental crystal globe sparks fire warning after starting blaze in Argyll home
Request CR00000 A96 between Inverurie and Huntly. Just at the turning for Huntly station. Taken 12/11/20
Massive 130-tonne transformer expected to bring Saturday travel disruption to A96 in Aberdeenshire
Watch highlights of both the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup and North of Scotland Cup finals with #HighlandLeagueWeekly!
WATCH: Highland League Weekly highlights of the 2022/23 Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup and North…
Click on the interactive images in the below article to see before-and-after images of what the future of Aberdeen could look like under the new proposals.
10 before-and-after interactive images show new Aberdeen city centre vision

Editor's Picks