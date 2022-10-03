Jeremy Clarkson visits BrewDog in Ellon after launching own brewing brand

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

TV presenter and farm owner Jeremy Clarkson has made a visit to Brewdog’s HQ in Ellon.

An Instagram post shared earlier today, shows the former Top Gear and Grand Tour presenter in a photo with BrewDog founder and chief executive James Watt, and co-founder Martin Dickie.

Mr Clarkson is holding a can of BrewDog’s Lost lager.

What was Jeremy Clarkson doing at BrewDog?

Mr Clarkson has run a farm between Chadlington and Chipping Norton in Oxfordshire since 2019.

He also owns a shop and restaurant, both named Diddly Squat.

His hit Amazon Prime show Clarkson’s Farm follows the ups and, many, downs of running a farm in the UK, a second series is in the pipeline.

Mr Clarkson has gone into production making alcoholic drinks with Hawkstone using grain from his farm. He has also been making gin, which can be seen in the photo shared by Mr Dickie, and a number of real ales and IPA.

Conditions on his Diddly Squat farm shop, when it was granted planning permission, include that his products and produce must be from the area.

In a post shared on Instagram, Mr Dickie wrote: “The audition for ‘Star in a Reasonably Priced Car’ did not go well (not famous enough) so drank some beers instead.”

He tagged @brewdogjames @jeremyclarkson1 @amazonprime @jamesmaybloke @richardhammond @brewdogofficial @itsthegrandtour, as well as sharing hashtags for beer, farming and cars.

Commenting, Shropshire Craft Beer wrote: “Hawkstone collab upcoming?”

Mr Dickie also shared a throwback picture to the 1980s to a time he met James May, a presenter on the then Top Gear.

He said meeting Mr Clarkson had reminded him of a time when he met Mr May, and Ozzy Clarke.