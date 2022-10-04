More than £100,000 to be spent on ‘enhancing’ Peterhead leisure centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

More than £100,000 to be spent on ‘enhancing’ Peterhead leisure centre

By Lottie Hood
October 4, 2022, 10:29 am Updated: October 4, 2022, 2:05 pm
A six-figure sum has been approved to fund improvements at Peterhead Leisure and Community Centre. Supplied by Aberdeenshire Council.
A six-figure sum has been approved to fund improvements at Peterhead Leisure and Community Centre. Supplied by Aberdeenshire Council.

More than £100,000 is being dedicated to improving the availability of sporting activities at a Peterhead leisure centre.

Upgraded play services, new social spaces and an improved fitness suite are just some of the developments planned for Peterhead Leisure and Community Centre.

During a Buchan Area Committee meeting last week, members approved the funding to improve services offered by Live Life Aberdeenshire (LLA).

The sports and culture service of Aberdeenshire Council, LLA is extending the capacity of its community and fitness facilities at the centre.

The procurement plan is aiming to extend the centre’s fitness and community facilities. Picture by Heather Fowlie.

The approved procurement plan is said to be over £100,000. However, a specific figure was not noted on the council papers, which were marked as “exempt”.

The council website states: “Disclosure to the public of the amount there referred to would be likely to give an advantage to a person or organisation entering, or seeking to enter, a contract with the council.”

Plan to improve levels of fitness in Peterhead

Due to take place over the next five years, the planned improvements include offering a new range of modern interactive and play services for toddlers through to teenagers.

Social spaces for relaxation and catch-ups will also be featured.

These improvements mean the Amazone play facility which was installed in the 1990s will be removed due to it no longer being safe for use.

👩‍👧‍👦 Amazone Soft Play 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦Take the kids along the Amazone soft play and let them burn off some steam 😁With 4…

Posted by Peterhead Leisure & Community Centre on Monday, 29 April 2019

Buchan Area Committee chairwoman Dianne Beagrie has welcomed the project.

“This project will enable Live Life Aberdeenshire to develop a new portfolio of activities for all ages which will be modern and innovative,” she said.

“An improved fitness suite will ensure improved levels of fitness within our population, and also allow us to reach new markets and develop both new fitness opportunities and offer a range of community activities for Peterhead residents – including those groups which currently don’t use our facilities.”

