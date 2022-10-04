More than £100,000 to be spent on ‘enhancing’ Peterhead leisure centre

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

More than £100,000 is being dedicated to improving the availability of sporting activities at a Peterhead leisure centre.

Upgraded play services, new social spaces and an improved fitness suite are just some of the developments planned for Peterhead Leisure and Community Centre.

During a Buchan Area Committee meeting last week, members approved the funding to improve services offered by Live Life Aberdeenshire (LLA).

The sports and culture service of Aberdeenshire Council, LLA is extending the capacity of its community and fitness facilities at the centre.

The approved procurement plan is said to be over £100,000. However, a specific figure was not noted on the council papers, which were marked as “exempt”.

The council website states: “Disclosure to the public of the amount there referred to would be likely to give an advantage to a person or organisation entering, or seeking to enter, a contract with the council.”

Plan to improve levels of fitness in Peterhead

Due to take place over the next five years, the planned improvements include offering a new range of modern interactive and play services for toddlers through to teenagers.

Social spaces for relaxation and catch-ups will also be featured.

These improvements mean the Amazone play facility which was installed in the 1990s will be removed due to it no longer being safe for use.

👩‍👧‍👦 Amazone Soft Play 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦Take the kids along the Amazone soft play and let them burn off some steam 😁With 4… Posted by Peterhead Leisure & Community Centre on Monday, 29 April 2019

Buchan Area Committee chairwoman Dianne Beagrie has welcomed the project.

“This project will enable Live Life Aberdeenshire to develop a new portfolio of activities for all ages which will be modern and innovative,” she said.

“An improved fitness suite will ensure improved levels of fitness within our population, and also allow us to reach new markets and develop both new fitness opportunities and offer a range of community activities for Peterhead residents – including those groups which currently don’t use our facilities.”