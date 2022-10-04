NesCol Graduations: Textile student, 60, says it’s never too late to follow your dreams

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
NesCol Graduations: Textile student, 60, says it’s never too late to follow your dreams

By Chris Cromar
October 4, 2022, 2:09 pm Updated: October 4, 2022, 3:23 pm
Amanda Charteris is now studying for a degree at RGU. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.
Amanda Charteris is now studying for a degree at RGU. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.

An Inverurie woman who turned 60 just four days ago is celebrating graduating from North East Scotland College (NesCol) with an HND in textiles.

After losing her mum in 2019, Amanda Charteris decided to take the plunge and apply to study at college.

She said: “It was a bit of a catalyst for me to do what I wanted to do in my life, rather than what other people wanted me to do.”

Starting her course at level six, Mrs Charteris said she found it “daunting” at first and she went in with the mentality of only “seeing how it goes”.

Now she is preparing for the next stage of her studies at Robert Gordon University.

The first graduation took place this morning. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

‘I’m amazed at how far I’ve come’

Despite being the eldest in all of her classes, with some of her classmates being as young as her daughter, she said that she made “lifelong friends” along the way, describing her college experience as being “fantastic”.

Mrs Charteris is now at RGU studying for a BA in fashion and textile design, where she went straight into second year.

She said: “I’m amazed at how far I’ve come in such a short time, studying at Nescol really gave me the confidence to go on to university.”

In the future she hopes to hold textile design workshops for people with mental health issues, especially new mums who suffer from postnatal depression.

She added: “Having to focus on the design process can really help people towards recovery.

“I’m living proof that it is never too late to follow your dreams. I’ve always been fascinated by design and really wanted to study it at college or university but had never felt that the time was right to do it.”

