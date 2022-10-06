WATCH: Ribbon cut on new Union Square Superdrug as 19 jobs created in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Superdrug has opened a brand new store in Aberdeen’s Union Square – creating 19 jobs.

As the ribbon was cut, staff gathered to mark the occasion and celebrate their hard work in getting the shop ready.

Ru Paul’s Drag Race winner Lawrence Chaney had been due to cut the ribbon, but cancelled – leaving store manager Leigh Barnett to do the honours.

She has worked at Superdrug for 20 years and had previously been a manager at the Trinity Centre location before it closed down.

She said: “I am super proud to lead the team and everything we have done to prepare.”

Union Square targeted ‘for years’

The shop, which includes a beauty studio, has taken the former Deichmanns unit, near Boots.

Peter Mcnab, chief executive of Superdrug, was also at the opening.

He said: “We are delighted to be in Union Square as it is the premium shopping centre of the north-east.

“We have been looking at opening a store here for years, but it was about just waiting for the right location and size.”

Ashley Simon, who was made redundant when John Lewis closed last August, is one of the new members of staff who have been hired.

The 36-year-old, who will be manning the fragrance desk, said: “I am feeling excited and overwhelmed. I feel the opening has gone really well, just looking forward to welcoming the first customers.”

Fans look forward to one-stop-shop

Superdrug bloggers Holly, Abbie and Emily McKee travelled up from Dundee especially for the opening.

The sisters, who have a YouTube channel, were especially invited to the event and were looking forward to a gel manicure.

They were excited to be able to buy beauty products in the same place as their treatments.

“It’s good to be able to come and get it all in the one place, instead of having to run about,” they said.

The Union Square location is one of the most sought-after retail spots in the city. In August, it was revealed it was to be sold for £140million.

Tasha Cochrane, 31, from Aberdeen, was one of the first customers in the store today.

She made the journey with her daughter Ilaria, three, because she loves bright make-up and nail polish.

Mrs Cochrane said: “I never went to the one at St Nicholas because it was the other end of town, but I will be here a lot more.

“Lots of good stocking fillers.

“The new beauty studio area is definitely something I am interested in too.”