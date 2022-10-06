Scholarship law student felt ‘powerless’ in Aberdeen as family forced into hiding in Afghanistan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Scholarship law student felt ‘powerless’ in Aberdeen as family forced into hiding in Afghanistan

By Lauren Robertson
October 6, 2022, 12:52 pm Updated: October 6, 2022, 4:58 pm
Ahmad Ali Shariati studied at Aberdeen University. Image: Aberdeen University.
Ahmad Ali Shariati studied at Aberdeen University. Image: Aberdeen University.

An Aberdeen University law student has spoken out about completing his studies while his family was forced into hiding in Afghanistan.

Ahmad Ali Shariati had always dreamed of moving to the UK to study.

When he was awarded the Chevening scholarship, enabling him to leave his job at Ariana Afghan Airline and head for the Granite City, he jumped at the chance.

Little did he know that, throughout the course of his studies, his country’s government would fall and the Taliban would be resurrected, putting his family in serious danger.

Dream course

The Chevening scholarship enables “emerging leaders” from around the world to pursue one-year master’s degree in the UK.

Mr Shariati, already a qualified lawyer, chose to study international commercial law at his first-choice university in 2020.

“I had friends who had studied at Aberdeen and they told me how impressed they were with the university and its courses,” he said.

“When I learned it had a 500-year pedigree of teaching law and one of the best law libraries in the UK, I knew it was the place for me.”

Ahmad at work in the Kabul office of Ariana Afghan Airline. Image: Aberdeen University.

Despite studying during the pandemic, Mr Shariati said he “was made very welcome”.

He had originally hoped to finish the one-year course and take his new skills back to Afghanistan to make a positive difference.

Feeling ‘powerless’

But not long after starting his dissertation, the government in Afghanistan collapsed and his line of work meant he couldn’t go back.

He said: “I felt powerless as I watched the awful scenes at airports unfold on the television.

“As a lawyer I had worked with different government agencies and institutions, and so I could not return. Fortunately, I was able to stay under the UK Government Afghan resettlement scheme but things were much more difficult for my family.”

Mr Shariati’s family was forced into hiding – his father had worked prosecuting terrorists, many of whom had now been released from prison.

His sisters were forced to stop their own university degrees as women were banned from education.

Ahmad with his father and younger brothers in Afghanistan. Image: Aberdeen University.

Unable to return home, Mr Shariati managed to complete his studies and was offered a temporary role as a research assistant funded by the university’s development trust.

Professor John Paterson, who supervised his dissertation and subsequent research project, said he was “an inspiration to us all”.

New life in the UK

Mr Shariati’s family was able to escape Afghanistan after two months in hiding and resettled in Europe.

He is currently studying a PhD at Sussex University and has discovered a desire to teach law.

Regardless of the ongoing turmoil, the lawyer is determined to return to his home country someday “to contribute to Afghan society and to help others”.

He said: “I now consider that I have two homes – Afghanistan and the UK. I will always love my home country. My sense of identity and all my happy childhood memories are there but I am grateful to the UK, and particularly Aberdeen, for making me so welcome.

“I hope I might one day teach law at Aberdeen to support students here in the same way I have been supported.”

Ahmad with his Chevening award. Image: Aberdeen University.

Importance of education

Without being granted the Chevening scholarship, it is unclear what Mr Shariati’s fate would have been.

He said scholarships have the ability to “change lives” and hoped other Afghan scholars will be awarded them in the future.

“I want to contribute towards women’s rights, girls’ education and human rights and to do something to address the many types of discrimination,” he said.

“I am not a nationalist, I believe in the global world, but it will make me very happy to see the time Afghan people are able to live the lives they deserve.

“This is why scholarships are so important. Regimes change for good and for bad but for a peaceful world we need educated people everywhere.”

Editor's Picks