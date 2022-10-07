Nicola Sturgeon ‘hopes’ it will not be necessary to ask Scottish people to restrict energy usage

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The first minister has spoken about the likelihood of restrictions on energy usage amidst fears of blackouts.

Just a day after the National Grid warned of blackouts at peak times, Nicola Sturgeon was asked whether she would be asking Scottish people to restrict their energy usage.

Speaking on BBC Radio Four, she said in response: “I hope that is not necessary.”

She added that current estimations predict supply will meet demand this winter.

Ms Sturgeon said instead similar strategies that were used in the pandemic should be used again to ensure people are informed about the current situation.

“I think there needs to be, a bit like during Covid, candid explanation to people about the challenges that are faced, good advice about sensible things we are asking them to do,” she said.

Public needs more advice

Will Hodson, founder and consumer champion from the campaign group How To Save It, agrees more information should be available to the public.

He believes not implementing an energy saving campaign will have a negative effect on bills and increase the likelihood of blackouts.

“Blocking a campaign that encourages households to use less energy is dogmatic and dangerous,” he said.

“Given the Government has put the taxpayer on the hook for every unit of energy used in the country, they have a duty to help us use less.

“The simple truth is that using less energy is also the best way for households to lower their bills.”

Advice would ‘make no difference’

However, UK Climate Minister Graham Stuart disagreed that it should be issuing advice to the public regarding its energy usage.

He insisted this morning on LBC that “we’re not a nanny-state government” and outlined why a general message to use less energy would “probably make no difference” to energy security.

“Because of the nature of our system, in terms of making sure we don’t have those problems, it’s about the peaks,” he added. “It’s about meeting demand at the peak.”

Scottish situation is ‘galling’

Planned blackouts would only have to go ahead if gas power plants are not able to keep running due to the energy crisis.

If they did, local and regional distributors would have to decide who gets cut off and who does not – though most have limited controls meaning whole areas would be impacted.

The first minister said the situation is “particularly galling” due to the fact Scotland is connected to the National Grid, which is under the UK Government.

She said: “We are a net exporter of electricity, we generate enough renewable electricity to be able to cover almost 100% of our usage.”

She added: “We have vast current generating capacity for renewables and even vaster potential, yet we are facing soaring prices and we’re facing potential shortages as part of the GB grid.”