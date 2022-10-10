Aberdeen woman raising awareness of rare vulval cancer following mum’s death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen woman raising awareness of rare vulval cancer following mum’s death

By Ellie Milne
October 10, 2022, 9:37 am
Laura Christie, from Bucksburn, is rasing awareness of vulval cancer and encouraging people to get checked out if they think something is wrong with their bodies. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Laura Christie, from Bucksburn, is rasing awareness of vulval cancer and encouraging people to get checked out if they think something is wrong with their bodies. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

An Aberdeen woman is aiming to raise awareness of a rare cancer following the death of her mum.

Laura Christie’s mum, Isobel Florence, died on July 31 – just six months after being diagnosed with vulval cancer.

The 71-year-old had previously fought cancer on her adrenal gland, which led to the removal of four of her organs, and recovered from a hip replacement.

“She kept saying she knew there was something more wrong,” said Mrs Christie. “She opened up saying she was bleeding from down below and there was a small lump, which she was finding quite itchy.

“We went to A&E and they said it may be a result of her previous surgeries or a side effect of medication. She was sent home and the lump kept growing.

“We just had to keep pushing, we were never off the phone to the doctor.”

Laura Christie shares a picture of herself with her mum, Isobel Florence, on her wedding day. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

‘Wouldn’t wish it on anyone’

Just over 1,400 cases of vulval cancer are diagnosed in the UK each year, according to The Eve Appeal.

The majority of cases are in women over the age of 60, but the number of young people being diagnosed is increasing.

Mrs Florence was diagnosed in January after a gynaecologist referred her to the oncology department at the hospital.

The grandma-of-four started chemotherapy in late February but the following month was told the treatment was not working.

“The next thing they did was an operation, a partial vulvectomy,” Mrs Christie said. “She got through that and we honestly thought she was on the road to recovery.

“But, within five weeks it grew back, and we were told any other treatment would be futile. It was heartbreaking, I wouldn’t wish is on anybody.”

Laura Christie is aiming to raise awareness of vulval cancer. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

Mrs Christie, from Bucksburn, said her mum “lived life to the full” spending her weekends enjoying live music around Aberdeen and ballroom dancing with her late husband.

“She wasn’t ready to go, that’s for sure,” her daughter added. “And never moaned all throughout her illness, never once.

“She would just take whatever came her way and fight it. A warrior, that’s how I describe her.”

Listen to your body

Mrs Christie has now set up a Go Fund Me page to raise money for the Gynaecology Cancer Research Fund in memory of her mum.

Trading as The Eve Appeal, it is the only UK charity dedicated to funding research for the five gynaecological cancers – cervical, ovarian, vaginal, vulval and womb.

She said it was vital to her that the money went towards raising awareness of vulval cancer specifically.

“I don’t think enough people know that there is such a thing as vulval cancer,” she said. “I’d never heard of it until my mum had it, so I wouldn’t now what to be looking for.”

Laura Christie has set up an online fundraiser to benefit the Gynaecology Cancer Research Fund. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 09-10-2022

She hopes sharing her mum’s story will encourage more people to seek medical help if they think something is wrong.

“People are embarrassed, many put off going for their smear because nobody likes to get their bits out,” she said.

“I just stress that people get checked and, if they’re not being seen, to fight and push for it.

“Don’t just accept that it’s OK – you know your own body.”

