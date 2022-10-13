Fab-u-lous Craig Revel Horwood will star in Annie at His Majesty’s in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fab-u-lous news… Craig Revel Horwood is heading to Aberdeen to star in the hit musical Annie.

The iconic Strictly Come Dancing judge will take on the leading role of Miss Hannigan when the West End show arrives at His Majesty’s Theatre next spring.

The casting announcement was met with enthusiasm by bosses at Aberdeen Performing Arts.

“Craig Revel Horwood will bring his trademark cutting wit, humour and talent to the iconic role of Miss Hannigan,” said Ben Torrie, APA’s director of programming and creative projects.

Craig Revel Horwood’s casting in Annie ‘gets a 10’ from His Majesty’s

“It is fab-u-lous casting for a fantastic and much-loved show, and it gets a 10 from us!”

Director and choreographer Craig is no stranger to the role of Miss Hannigan having played the part both in the West End and on a previous touring production.

“I just love this character so much… I think she is absolutely fantastic and an extremely misunderstood woman,” said Craig in an interview for a previous Annie tour.

“I play her for real – she’s not a pantomime dame, there’s no mucking about, she’s a very real character in a beautifully written show.”

At the moment, Craig is front and centre of the current series of BBC1’s Strictly Come Dancing where his no-holds-barred judging style often sees him dubbed as the show’s Mr Nasty for millions of viewers. He has been a judge for all 20 series of the show.

Annie is direct from the West End with award-winning songs

Direct from the West End and with a Tony award-winning book and score, Annie includes the unforgettable songs It’s The Hard-Knock Life, Easy Street, I Don’t Need Anything But You and Tomorrow.

It will be at His Majesty’s Theatre from May 23 to 27 next year. For more information and tickets go to aberdeenperformingarts.com

You might also like…