Dons’ Freedom of Aberdeen frustrated as 50-year-old law forces two-month delay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Dons’ Freedom of Aberdeen frustrated as 50-year-old law forces two-month delay

By Craig Munro
October 13, 2022, 4:42 pm Updated: October 13, 2022, 7:31 pm
Aberdeen FC League Cup victory parade 2014
Aberdeen FC supporters crowd Union Street to celebrate the club's League Cup win in 2014. Image: Richard Frew/DC Thomson

Plans to grant the Freedom of Aberdeen to the Gothenburg Greats have been put on hold for two months, after last-minute agreement to honour the entire football club.

The 1983 Dons team, who beat Real Madrid to claim the European Cup Winners’ Cup, could have been lined up for the city’s highest civic honour on Thursday.

SNP and Liberal Democrat councillors had brought forward the proposals to celebrate the Reds’ greatest triumph.

But opposition Conservative and Labour groups called for the whole of Aberdeen FC to be recognised, not just Sir Alex Ferguson’s team.

Discussions between the two sides resulted in the decision to honour both.

Willie Miller captained Aberdeen to glory in the European Cup-Winners Cup in 1983.

However, the last-minute change meant the matter could not be settled on the day.

Lord Provost David Cameron blamed an extra two-month wait on a 1973 law.

The legislation says any motion proposing a nomination for the freedom of the city must be signed by at least 23 councillors.

It then needs to be backed by at least two-thirds of all councillors.

Mr Cameron said: “We could deal with it today, but then we’d be in trouble.”

Gothenburg Greats manager Sir Alex Ferguson was awarded the freedom of Aberdeen in 1999.

He added: “‘Disappointed’ doesn’t quite go there.

“It’s been a long haul and we thought we had it sussed, but there is no point getting ourselves into a situation.”

The matter will now go on the agenda of the next full council meeting, due to take place in December.

Months of disagreement come to an end

The decision will bring an end to months of bickering over who most deserved the Freedom of Aberdeen.

For a period last year, it looked likely to be awarded to NHS Grampian out of gratitude for the hard work of staff during the Covid pandemic.

However, that campaign had been quiet for a while by the time the Conservatives announced a plan to give the Freedom of the City to Aberdeen FC to mark the club’s 120th anniversary.

Aberdeen’s John Hewitt jumps for joy after scoring the Dons extra-time winner against Real Madrid in 1983.

It soon emerged the SNP – the largest party in the administration – had independently decided it should go to the Gothenburg Greats.

The party’s councillors wanted the presentation of the award to form the centrepiece of a weekend of celebrations next May, 40 years after the match regarded by many Dons fans as the club’s pinnacle.

Tory group leader Ryan Houghton, supported by Labour, put forward plans to award it to the club as a whole.

Dons’ Freedom of Aberdeen decision ‘will be welcomed by everyone’

But despite no vote being held on the matter, Mr Houghton said he was pleased the changes had been made.

He said: “I’m glad we’ve been able to agree a way forward, to ensure that not only the team that took part in the victory in Gothenburg but also the club as a whole will be conferred with freedom of the city.”

Supporters of the bid also pointed towards the work done by club organisations such as the AFC Community Trust as deserving of recognition.

Mr Houghton added: “This pays tribute to the support team and the coaches, and everyone else who has worked at the club over the past 120 years.

“I’m sure it will be welcomed by everyone.”

The presentation is still expected to take place during the Gothenburg 40th anniversary celebrations, which are being organised by the football club.

All the Dons or just the Greats? Council clashes again on who deserves to be honoured

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen FC supporters crowd Union Street to celebrate the club's League Cup win in 2014. Image: Richard Frew/DC Thomson
No trains between Inverness and Elgin from today due to works on new Inverness…
Aberdeen FC supporters crowd Union Street to celebrate the club's League Cup win in 2014. Image: Richard Frew/DC Thomson
REVIEW: Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of) oozed silliness and sensibility in Aberdeen
Aberdeen FC supporters crowd Union Street to celebrate the club's League Cup win in 2014. Image: Richard Frew/DC Thomson
Neil Godsman: Aberdeenshire farmer who expanded into Estonia
Aberdeen FC supporters crowd Union Street to celebrate the club's League Cup win in 2014. Image: Richard Frew/DC Thomson
REVIEW: Controversial Jerry Sadowitz takes it to the limit for laughs at the Tivoli
Aberdeen FC supporters crowd Union Street to celebrate the club's League Cup win in 2014. Image: Richard Frew/DC Thomson
Woman stole partner's bank card when he was arrested during romantic getaway
Aberdeen FC supporters crowd Union Street to celebrate the club's League Cup win in 2014. Image: Richard Frew/DC Thomson
Drug-driving 'good Samaritan' was looking for missing person
Aberdeen FC supporters crowd Union Street to celebrate the club's League Cup win in 2014. Image: Richard Frew/DC Thomson
DNA of man accused of terrifying sexual assault found on alleged victim's body and…
Aberdeen FC supporters crowd Union Street to celebrate the club's League Cup win in 2014. Image: Richard Frew/DC Thomson
'We are blind right now': Save Belmont Cinema faces two-week wait on potential council…
Aberdeen FC supporters crowd Union Street to celebrate the club's League Cup win in 2014. Image: Richard Frew/DC Thomson
County lines gang member jailed after police raid Aberdeen flat
Aberdeen FC supporters crowd Union Street to celebrate the club's League Cup win in 2014. Image: Richard Frew/DC Thomson
Family of late Aberdeen knitwear creator sell her goods to raise money for brain…

Most Read

1
Aberdeen FC supporters crowd Union Street to celebrate the club's League Cup win in 2014. Image: Richard Frew/DC Thomson
Marks & Spencer to speed up store closure plans
2
Aberdeen FC supporters crowd Union Street to celebrate the club's League Cup win in 2014. Image: Richard Frew/DC Thomson
Woman stole partner’s bank card when he was arrested during romantic getaway
3
Aberdeen FC supporters crowd Union Street to celebrate the club's League Cup win in 2014. Image: Richard Frew/DC Thomson
Aberdeen residents on low-cost district heating scheme will not face rising bills
4
Aberdeen FC supporters crowd Union Street to celebrate the club's League Cup win in 2014. Image: Richard Frew/DC Thomson
Drug-dealing Aberdeen funfair worker handed unpaid work
5
Aberdeen FC supporters crowd Union Street to celebrate the club's League Cup win in 2014. Image: Richard Frew/DC Thomson
Campers pitch up outside historic Old High church in Inverness
6
Aberdeen FC supporters crowd Union Street to celebrate the club's League Cup win in 2014. Image: Richard Frew/DC Thomson
REVIEW: Controversial Jerry Sadowitz takes it to the limit for laughs at the Tivoli
7
Karen Robertson Aberdeen
Two-year ban for driver found ‘drooling’ behind wheel
8
Gumblossom Bakeshop
New Gumblossom Bakeshop with giant cookies and brookies on the menu to open in…
9
Aberdeen FC supporters crowd Union Street to celebrate the club's League Cup win in 2014. Image: Richard Frew/DC Thomson
Police grow ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing person Eleanor Mallet from Inverness
10
Aberdeen FC supporters crowd Union Street to celebrate the club's League Cup win in 2014. Image: Richard Frew/DC Thomson
Family of late Aberdeen knitwear creator sell her goods to raise money for brain…

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen FC supporters crowd Union Street to celebrate the club's League Cup win in 2014. Image: Richard Frew/DC Thomson
Emergency services called to motorbike crash near South Galson on Isle of Lewis
Aberdeen FC supporters crowd Union Street to celebrate the club's League Cup win in 2014. Image: Richard Frew/DC Thomson
Council leader wants residents to write letters to parliament over £7 million budget hole…
Aberdeen FC supporters crowd Union Street to celebrate the club's League Cup win in 2014. Image: Richard Frew/DC Thomson
Moreen Simpson: Quitting smoking was torturous - but I've never looked back
Aberdeen FC supporters crowd Union Street to celebrate the club's League Cup win in 2014. Image: Richard Frew/DC Thomson
North Region Junior football: Top-flight front-runners Hermes and Bridge of Don Thistle meet under…
Aberdeen FC supporters crowd Union Street to celebrate the club's League Cup win in 2014. Image: Richard Frew/DC Thomson
Neil Gauld's thirst for goals remains after Banks o' Dee striker reaches another milestone
Aberdeen FC supporters crowd Union Street to celebrate the club's League Cup win in 2014. Image: Richard Frew/DC Thomson
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin admits inability to talk to his team at half-time is…
Aberdeen FC supporters crowd Union Street to celebrate the club's League Cup win in 2014. Image: Richard Frew/DC Thomson
Richard Gordon: For the most part, European football now looks like a waste of…
Aberdeen FC supporters crowd Union Street to celebrate the club's League Cup win in 2014. Image: Richard Frew/DC Thomson
Euan McColm: Liz Truss & Co's bizarre performance art is a disturbing must-see
Aberdeen FC supporters crowd Union Street to celebrate the club's League Cup win in 2014. Image: Richard Frew/DC Thomson
Giant whale sculpture for new picnic area in Sanday
Aberdeen FC supporters crowd Union Street to celebrate the club's League Cup win in 2014. Image: Richard Frew/DC Thomson
Highland captain Callum Carson sets sights on first away day win after narrow Kelso…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented