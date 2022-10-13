Aldi and Iceland to pull down the shutters this Boxing Day on stores in north and north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aldi and Iceland to pull down the shutters this Boxing Day on stores in north and north-east

By Simon Warburton
October 13, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: October 13, 2022, 7:50 pm
High streets could be quieter this Boxing Day as some shops opt to shut.
Aldi and Iceland are shutting north and north-east shops on Boxing Day to allow staff to spend time with friends and relatives.

Iceland chief executive Richard Walker tweeted: “We’ll be closing all our Iceland and food warehouse stores on Boxing Day to give our colleagues a well-earned rest with their friends and families.”

Iceland supermarket.
Iceland supermarket, Inverurie. Picture: Google Maps.

Meanwhile, Aldi is continuing its tradition of shutting up shop on Boxing Day which this year falls on a Monday.

Aldi UK recruitment director Kelly Stokes said: “Our amazing colleagues play a vital role in keeping our shelves stocked year-round which is why, once again, we’ll also be keeping our stores closed on Boxing Day as a thank you for all their hard work.”

New Aldi store opens doors to Inverness customers following major revamp.
Aldi’s Inverness shop.

Aldi also unveiled plans to create around 3,000 new jobs ahead of the Christmas period with the supermarket looking to fill more than 2,000 temporary and permanent store positions to help replenish stock and provide additional assistance to customers.

Home Bargains also to close

Discount chain Home Bargains also recently announced all its stores will be closed across the north and north-east on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

The decision will affect all its 500-plus stores nationally, with the company also confirming all will close at the earlier time of 5pm on Christmas Eve.

Aberdeen Home Bargains.
Home Bargains’ Aberdeen store.

Home Bargains has a number of stores across the north and north-east, all of which will be impacted by the announcement.

These include three in Aberdeen and five in Aberdeenshire, in Fraserburgh, Inverurie, Peterhead, Portlethen and Westhill respectively.

Elsewhere, the Aviemore, Elgin, Fort William, Inverness and Nairn branches will also be closed on these days.

Being a family-run business, we recognise the importance of spending quality time with our loved ones”

Home Bargains spokeswoman

A Home Bargains spokeswoman said: “We know how hard all our colleagues have worked throughout the year. Being a family-run business, we recognise the importance of spending quality time with our loved ones.

“Therefore, we feel it is only right to support our valued store teams by giving them extended time off around Christmas and New Year.”

