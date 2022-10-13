Aldi and Iceland to pull down the shutters this Boxing Day on stores in north and north-east

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aldi and Iceland are shutting north and north-east shops on Boxing Day to allow staff to spend time with friends and relatives.

Iceland chief executive Richard Walker tweeted: “We’ll be closing all our Iceland and food warehouse stores on Boxing Day to give our colleagues a well-earned rest with their friends and families.”

Meanwhile, Aldi is continuing its tradition of shutting up shop on Boxing Day which this year falls on a Monday.

Aldi UK recruitment director Kelly Stokes said: “Our amazing colleagues play a vital role in keeping our shelves stocked year-round which is why, once again, we’ll also be keeping our stores closed on Boxing Day as a thank you for all their hard work.”

Aldi also unveiled plans to create around 3,000 new jobs ahead of the Christmas period with the supermarket looking to fill more than 2,000 temporary and permanent store positions to help replenish stock and provide additional assistance to customers.

Home Bargains also to close

Discount chain Home Bargains also recently announced all its stores will be closed across the north and north-east on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

The decision will affect all its 500-plus stores nationally, with the company also confirming all will close at the earlier time of 5pm on Christmas Eve.

Home Bargains has a number of stores across the north and north-east, all of which will be impacted by the announcement.

These include three in Aberdeen and five in Aberdeenshire, in Fraserburgh, Inverurie, Peterhead, Portlethen and Westhill respectively.

Elsewhere, the Aviemore, Elgin, Fort William, Inverness and Nairn branches will also be closed on these days.

Being a family-run business, we recognise the importance of spending quality time with our loved ones” Home Bargains spokeswoman

A Home Bargains spokeswoman said: “We know how hard all our colleagues have worked throughout the year. Being a family-run business, we recognise the importance of spending quality time with our loved ones.

“Therefore, we feel it is only right to support our valued store teams by giving them extended time off around Christmas and New Year.”