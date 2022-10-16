Driver reported after motorcyclist taken to hospital following Aberdeen crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Driver reported after motorcyclist taken to hospital following Aberdeen crash

By Lauren Robertson
October 16, 2022, 2:04 pm Updated: October 16, 2022, 6:00 pm
police appeal
A motorcyclist was taken to hospital after the crash.

A driver has been reported in connection with road traffic offences following a crash on Queen’s Road in Aberdeen.

The collision involved a car and a motorbike. The motorcyclist was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment after the incident.

Police were called to reports of a crash at the Hazlehead roundabout on Queens Road at around 7pm on Saturday.

A section of the road was closed off while officers attended the incident and was cleared and reopened by around 7.45pm.

A police spokesman said: “Around 7pm on Saturday, police were called to the Hazlehead roundabout at Queens Road, Aberdeen, following a report of a crash involving a car and a motorbike.

“The motorcyclist was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment and the road cleared around 7.45pm.

“The driver of the car will be reported to the procurator fiscal in connection with road traffic offences.”

