Driver reported after motorcyclist taken to hospital following Aberdeen crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A driver has been reported in connection with road traffic offences following a crash on Queen’s Road in Aberdeen.

The collision involved a car and a motorbike. The motorcyclist was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment after the incident.

Police were called to reports of a crash at the Hazlehead roundabout on Queens Road at around 7pm on Saturday.

A section of the road was closed off while officers attended the incident and was cleared and reopened by around 7.45pm.

A police spokesman said: “Around 7pm on Saturday, police were called to the Hazlehead roundabout at Queens Road, Aberdeen, following a report of a crash involving a car and a motorbike.

“The motorcyclist was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment and the road cleared around 7.45pm.

“The driver of the car will be reported to the procurator fiscal in connection with road traffic offences.”