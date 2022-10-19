Concerns grow for missing Stonehaven man Kevin Campbell not seen for three weeks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Concerns grow for missing Stonehaven man Kevin Campbell not seen for three weeks

By Ellie Milne
October 19, 2022, 2:31 pm Updated: October 19, 2022, 6:20 pm
Kevin Campbell, 29, was last seen on September 29.
Police have renewed an appeal to help trace a man from Stonehaven who has been missing for almost three weeks.

Kevin Campbell was first reported missing at the start of the month having not been seen since September 29.

He was last seen in Montrose on Saturday October 1 wearing a black T-shirt, black trousers and black trainers.

The 29-year-old is also believed to have been in the Montrose area, where he is known to regularly visit, on October 6.

He is described as being white, 5ft 8ins and of medium build with short brown hair and a beard.

Concerning for family and police

Officers are continuing to appeal to the public for assistance to help trace him.

Sergeant Paul Kenny said: “It’s almost three weeks now since Kevin was last seen. He is usually in daily contact with his family and for him not to have been in touch for so long now is very concerning for his family and police.

“Although he’s from Stonehaven, he regularly visits Montrose where he has friends, however, no one has seen or heard from him since the beginning of this month.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who may know where he is or who has seen him in the last two to three weeks.

“We’d also appeal to Kevin himself to return home or get in touch with family. Everyone just wants to make sure he is safe and well.”

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 1979 of October 5.

