Concerns grow for missing Stonehaven man Kevin Campbell not seen for three weeks

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have renewed an appeal to help trace a man from Stonehaven who has been missing for almost three weeks.

Kevin Campbell was first reported missing at the start of the month having not been seen since September 29.

He was last seen in Montrose on Saturday October 1 wearing a black T-shirt, black trousers and black trainers.

The 29-year-old is also believed to have been in the Montrose area, where he is known to regularly visit, on October 6.

He is described as being white, 5ft 8ins and of medium build with short brown hair and a beard.

Concerning for family and police

Officers are continuing to appeal to the public for assistance to help trace him.

Sergeant Paul Kenny said: “It’s almost three weeks now since Kevin was last seen. He is usually in daily contact with his family and for him not to have been in touch for so long now is very concerning for his family and police.

“Although he’s from Stonehaven, he regularly visits Montrose where he has friends, however, no one has seen or heard from him since the beginning of this month.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who may know where he is or who has seen him in the last two to three weeks.

“We’d also appeal to Kevin himself to return home or get in touch with family. Everyone just wants to make sure he is safe and well.”

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 1979 of October 5.