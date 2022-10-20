Uncertain future for Northern Hotel building in Aberdeen after bar now also shuts for good

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Uncertain future for Northern Hotel building in Aberdeen after bar now also shuts for good

By Chris Cromar
October 20, 2022, 6:00 am
The Northern Hotel is a landmark in Aberdeen.
The Northern Hotel is a landmark in Aberdeen.

The final doors have shut at Aberdeen’s Northern Hotel for good with confirmation its bar has closed due to spiraling energy bills.

Rooms at the iconic Great Northern Road business were mothballed last month in an attempt to keep the business afloat.

At the time the Clifton Bar, which is on the same premises, remained open with hopes its loyal band of regulars could help it survive.

However, owner Steven Finnie has now confirmed the pub and hotel have both now shut permanently with question marks now raised about the future of the striking landmark.

‘It’s the end of an era’

Mr Finnie said taking the decision to close up had been a “difficult day” for his family, which has run the business for the past 25 years.

However, he stressed the rising energy bills had made it “impossible” to keep trading.

Owner of Clifton Bar and the Northern Hotel, Steven Finnie. Supplied by Clare Graham.

Despite closing the hotel to guests last month, the bar remained open. However, Mr Finnie said the closure was “almost inevitable” due to the rise in energy costs, adding that nothing more could have been done to keep it operating.

Mr Finnie told the Press & Journal monthly electricity bills for the hotel had risen from £2,000 to £8,000.

He also said there has been “no support at all” to business, calling the government’s business energy price cap “a waste of time”.

Its a sad day today… Unfortunately as of today the Clifton Bar has had to close with immediate effect. The energy cost…

Posted by Clifton Bar on Wednesday, 19 October 2022

Now based in Glasgow, Mr Finnie made the trip to the Granite City to tell his staff what was happening, saying: “I travelled up to speak to them all to thank them for all their efforts.

“There was a small number of staff left, but they were a dedicated bunch and I just feel bad for them.”

A real hub in the Kittybrewster community, he acknowledged the bar’s regular customers, adding: “There are customers who have drunk in the Clifton Bar for 20 years probably. It’s a shame, it’s a meeting point for them, it’s a point of social interaction. It’s the end of an era.”

What will happen to iconic Northern Hotel?

The Clifton Bar is located inside the Northern Hotel. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.

The art deco building, which dates back to 1938, is one of Aberdeen’s rarest buildings, but what does the future hold for it?

Mr Finnie answered: “I have no idea. The building, it’s not up for sale yet, so I don’t know what I’m going to do. It’s a listed buildings, an iconic building in Aberdeen and I hope it will have a future.”

In a stern warning to businesses, he said: “We are not the only ones going through this. It’s only going to get worse over the winter.”

