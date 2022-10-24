WATCH: Aberdeenshire flag competition judges pick designs from ‘record-breaking’ number of entries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

WATCH: Aberdeenshire flag competition judges pick designs from ‘record-breaking’ number of entries

By Craig Munro
October 24, 2022, 5:00 pm
Members of the flag judging panel discuss some of their top designs. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Members of the flag judging panel discuss some of their top designs. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Our competition to find an official flag to represent Aberdeenshire has reached its next stage, with a vast number of designs narrowed down to a shortlist.

Around 820 entries were sent in through email or post, making this the most successful flag design competition ever held in the UK in terms of submissions.

Judges were blown away by the colourful array before them. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson

But the quality of the designs, which came from as far afield as New Zealand and Canada, also remained high.

That made it a tough few hours for our panel of judges, who met at Finzean Hall to pore over the entries.

Watch our video of the process:

They included Provost Judy Whyte, Deputy Lieutenant Miranda McHardy and Joseph Morrow, the Lord Lyon King of Arms for Scotland.

Process to pick flag shortlist

I was recruited as the go-between, driving from the P&J offices in Aberdeen to Royal Deeside with a precious cargo of brown packages piled high on the passenger seat.

Once there, I had the slightly surreal task of holding up each of the hundreds of entries as the nine-strong panel stared back and scrutinised them.

Reporter Craig Munro holds up a flag design for the panel to discuss. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

It felt like a particularly intimidating job interview.

After reducing all the submissions down to a few dozen or so, we moved on to the really hard bit.

Tough decisions

The panel was forced to throw out some truly exceptional work in order to find a shortlist of around a half dozen.

Craig Munro hands a well-received design to flag expert Philip Tibbetts. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

But in the end, Scotland’s top flag expert and Lyon Court Vexillologist Philip Tibbetts had a set number of designs to work with.

He adapted some and combined others to create a dazzling shortlist, which will now be reviewed against centuries of records to ensure they are different enough from existing standards.

The final flags will be revealed next month ahead of a public vote on the P&J website, with the winner expected to be flown for the first time early next year.

‘Aberdeenshire takes the crown’

An impressed Philip praised the scale of response, which was “far in excess of” similar competitions elsewhere in the UK.

He said: “Aberdeenshire has taken the crown by a fairly significant margin.

“Not just by one or two, by 100 or more.

“It’s amazing that this has captured the imagination of so many people, and especially so many pupils across the county.”

Have a look at some more images from the judging process here: 

Smiles galore at the record-breaking haul. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
There was no shortage of imagination displayed from our entrants. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Now for the tricky bit… Judges were faced with whittling down the best six designs. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Craig taking his role very seriously. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Another entry for the judges to muse over. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
A lot of designs featured blue to represent the rivers and sea. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Tense scenes in Finzean. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson

A Flag for Aberdeenshire: Meet the expert who knows the secret to a great design

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

inspired nights nuart aberdeen
Aberdeen and Inverness groups shortlisted for Scotland Loves Local awards
Peterhead Prison Museum
Peterhead Prison Museum to close for five days as part of secret filming for…
Members of the flag judging panel discuss some of their top designs. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Have you seen James? Missing Aberdeen man may have got 201 bus to Ballater
Members of the flag judging panel discuss some of their top designs. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
North-east child sex attacker brought to justice after quarter of a century
Members of the flag judging panel discuss some of their top designs. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Anne Tunstall of Newtonhill was a councillor on three local authorities
Members of the flag judging panel discuss some of their top designs. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Sound Festival to open with Jules Verne-inspired composition Aber-Din
Halloween sweet treats from Sweet Toots Cakery
The 10 Halloween sweet treats you need to try in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire during…
Members of the flag judging panel discuss some of their top designs. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Civil engineer who repeatedly bit face of girlfriend is a 'serious risk to any…
Members of the flag judging panel discuss some of their top designs. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Streets in Banchory's eco village to be named after ancient Greek muses shown in…
Members of the flag judging panel discuss some of their top designs. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Fraserburgh charity sets up warm bank to help locals this winter

Most Read

1
Members of the flag judging panel discuss some of their top designs. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Boyfriend who broke partner’s cheekbone and cut her with Stanley knife branded serious danger…
2
Exterior of Islay Hotel, Islay.
World’s richest expected to flock to Islay after Louis Vuitton group purchase island hotel
3
Members of the flag judging panel discuss some of their top designs. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Four fishermen rescued after boat runs aground on the ‘notorious black spot’ near Fraserburgh
4
Members of the flag judging panel discuss some of their top designs. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Streets in Banchory’s eco village to be named after ancient Greek muses shown in…
5
Members of the flag judging panel discuss some of their top designs. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Global Clydesdales hoof it to P&J Live
6
Members of the flag judging panel discuss some of their top designs. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
‘If you had a squad of Ramadanis you’d be all right’: Jim Goodwin hails…
7
Members of the flag judging panel discuss some of their top designs. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
North-east child sex attacker brought to justice after quarter of a century
8
Members of the flag judging panel discuss some of their top designs. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
WATCH: Highland League Weekly – Scottish Cup magic with Wick Academy; highlights of Nairn…
9
An ambulance worker at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
Highland couple with unborn baby concerns had to drive three hours instead of getting…

More from Press and Journal

Net Zero Technology Centre.
NZTC launches new services to help businesses reach net zero
Members of the flag judging panel discuss some of their top designs. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Skye shooting: Pastor claims family of alleged shooter did not know he had gun
Members of the flag judging panel discuss some of their top designs. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Inverness church visitors warned of falling graves
Members of the flag judging panel discuss some of their top designs. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Police find 60-year-old man missing from Tain
Members of the flag judging panel discuss some of their top designs. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
What will Prime Minister Rishi Sunak mean for Scotland?
Members of the flag judging panel discuss some of their top designs. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The Voice of the North: Sunak's ascent should be celebrated, but early general election…
Members of the flag judging panel discuss some of their top designs. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Highland League clubs delighted with Scottish Cup third round draw
Childhood, busses and energy prices
Readers' letters: Let children enjoy childhood, unreliable city centre buses and energy prices
Clydesdales P&J Live
Clydesdales from across the globe hoof it to P&J Live for World Clydesdale Show
Members of the flag judging panel discuss some of their top designs. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Simec Atlantic Energy sells majority stake in its tidal engineering division

Editor's Picks

Most Commented