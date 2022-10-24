Aberdeen and Inverness groups shortlisted for Scotland Loves Local awards

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Local groups from Aberdeen and Inverness have been shortlisted in the Scotland Loves Local awards for their “dedication and innovation” to make their communities great.

The awards are organised by Scotland’s Town Partnerships (STP) as part of the Scotland Loves Local campaign which encourages everyone to choose local.

Individuals, businesses and community organisations from across Scotland are in the running after being nominated by people who have experienced the positive impact of their work.

Out of six categories, initiatives from Aberdeen and Inverness have been recognised in two.

Aberdeen Inspired has been shortlisted in the Creative Town category for the annual Nuart Festival. The street art festival features artists transforming granite walls into works of art.

The festival also hosts events, community workshops, talks and tours of all the new works.

The Wasps Trust in Inverness has also been shortlisted for the same category.

It is with immense pride that we open the doors of Inverness Creative Academy to the north of Scotland’s cultural and… Posted by Wasps Artists' Studios on Wednesday, 16 February 2022

The non-profit social enterprise provides studios for artists and makers, creative industries, social enterprises and charities – the first major creative hub in the Highlands.

Meanwhile, Visit Inverness Loch Ness has been shortlisted in the Climate and Net Zero Town category.

Over the last year, the tourist organisation committed to becoming carbon neutral and created the first Climate Action Plan for their destination.

Michael Golding, chief executive of Visit Inverness Loch Ness said: “The challenge of climate change is a clear one. With our work and that of local stakeholders, the destination is seen as a leader in the sustainable transition of tourism, to lower carbon, encourage responsible travel and ensure we can sustainably welcome our visitors for generations to come.

“We are delighted and honoured to be shortlisted for this award.”

‘Creating great places to live’

The achievements of all those shortlisted will be celebrated as part of the Scotland’s Towns Conference at CentreStage in Kilmarnock on November 16.

The event will be hosted by broadcaster, Rona Dougall, and all winners will be announced then.

STP chief officer Phil Prentice said: “From tackling the climate emergency, embracing enterprise and creativity to creating great places to live, work and visit, our shortlisted entries proudly fly the flag for the dedication and innovation which make our communities great.

“I can’t wait to hear more about the difference they make. My thanks also to our sponsors for making these awards possible.”

The shortlist for the High Street Hero accolade will also be announced on the day of the conference.