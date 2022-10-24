Aberdeen and Inverness groups shortlisted for Scotland Loves Local awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen and Inverness groups shortlisted for Scotland Loves Local awards

By Lauren Taylor
October 24, 2022, 8:48 pm
Organisations from Aberdeen and Inverness have been shortlisted in the Scotland Loves Local awards. Image: Aberdeen Inspired

Local groups from Aberdeen and Inverness have been shortlisted in the Scotland Loves Local awards for their “dedication and innovation” to make their communities great.

The awards are organised by Scotland’s Town Partnerships (STP) as part of the Scotland Loves Local campaign which encourages everyone to choose local.

Individuals, businesses and community organisations from across Scotland are in the running after being nominated by people who have experienced the positive impact of their work.

Out of six categories, initiatives from Aberdeen and Inverness have been recognised in two.

Aberdeen Inspired has been shortlisted in the Creative Town category for the annual Nuart Festival. The street art festival features artists transforming granite walls into works of art.

Official opening of Nuart in 2022. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

The festival also hosts events, community workshops, talks and tours of all the new works.

The Wasps Trust in Inverness has also been shortlisted for the same category.

It is with immense pride that we open the doors of Inverness Creative Academy to the north of Scotland’s cultural and…

Posted by Wasps Artists' Studios on Wednesday, 16 February 2022

The non-profit social enterprise provides studios for artists and makers, creative industries, social enterprises and charities – the first major creative hub in the Highlands.

Meanwhile, Visit Inverness Loch Ness has been shortlisted in the Climate and Net Zero Town category.

Launch of the Climate Action Plan. Image: Visit Inverness Loch Ness.

Over the last year, the tourist organisation committed to becoming carbon neutral and created the first Climate Action Plan for their destination.

Michael Golding, chief executive of Visit Inverness Loch Ness said: “The challenge of climate change is a clear one. With our work and that of local stakeholders, the destination is seen as a leader in the sustainable transition of tourism, to lower carbon, encourage responsible travel and ensure we can sustainably welcome our visitors for generations to come.

“We are delighted and honoured to be shortlisted for this award.”

‘Creating great places to live’

The achievements of all those shortlisted will be celebrated as part of the Scotland’s Towns Conference at CentreStage in Kilmarnock on November 16.

The event will be hosted by broadcaster, Rona Dougall, and all winners will be announced then.

Phil Prentice, chief officer of STP. Image: Scotland Loves Local. 

STP chief officer Phil Prentice said: “From tackling the climate emergency, embracing enterprise and creativity to creating great places to live, work and visit, our shortlisted entries proudly fly the flag for the dedication and innovation which make our communities great.

“I can’t wait to hear more about the difference they make. My thanks also to our sponsors for making these awards possible.”

The shortlist for the High Street Hero accolade will also be announced on the day of the conference.

