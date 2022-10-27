Aberdeen optician warns noise from planned play centre next door could ‘distract’ surgeons during ‘delicate’ procedures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen optician warns noise from planned play centre next door could ‘distract’ surgeons during ‘delicate’ procedures

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
October 27, 2022, 5:00 pm
Kirkwood Fyfe is fighting the plans for a role-play cafe next door.
Kirkwood Fyfe is fighting the plans for a role-play cafe next door.

An Aberdeen optician is fighting plans for a children’s “role play cafe” next door over fears noisy youngsters could distract staff carrying out “delicate” procedures.

The old Aberdeen Medical Services building at 14 Victoria Street could be turned into a play centre designed to fire up the imagination of children up to the age of seven.

The plans have been recommended for approval when they go before councillors next week.

But eye clinic Kirkwood Fyfe, based in the adjoining building, has “strenuously” objected to the proposal.

And some neighbours have even vowed to “move out” rather than put up with the construction noise as the property is altered.

There have been a few complaints about the plans from other Victoria Street firms and residents. 

Noise from role play cafe could distract clinic consultants

Kirkwood Fyfe specialises in laser eye and cataract surgery, and offers cosmetic treatments such as laser hair and tattoo removal.

Clinic director Robert Fyfe said noise created by rowdy youngsters would make working conditions “very difficult” for his staff.

The new role play cafe would be located at 14 Victoria Street, Aberdeen. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
The new role play cafe would be located at 14 Victoria Street, seen here next to the optician. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

He said: “The various consultants are working under extreme pressure, and they require to carry out their work without any distraction.

“The clients receiving treatment are invariably nervous about undergoing the procedures and require to be in an environment that is completely stress free.

“If the application was granted then there would undoubtedly be an increase in noise pollution.

That in turn would make working conditions very difficult for the various consultants and would not provide for a stress-free environment for the clients.”

Staff worried about ‘distressing’ patients

Mark Wevill is a consultant ophthalmologist at the west end clinic and carries out microsurgery and laser eye surgery.

He wrote to the council too.

In his objection Mr Wevill said: “A quiet and peaceful environment is necessary for me and my patients to carry out my work.

I am concerned about noise from this business distracting me when doing surgery and distressing my patients while I am operating on them.”

The optician has been told the best way to ventilate the building is by keeping the windows open, and bosses fear this will make the noise from next door even more audible. 

His colleague Graeme Mackintosh also “strongly objected” to the plan.

The consultant surgeon said his work involves “delicate ocular microsurgery” and needs to be carried out in a quiet and calm environment.

But he said that the children’s role play cafe next door would make this “impossible”.

Mr Mackintosh added that the “inevitable” noise would “disturb” patients and even the surgeons with “serious results”.

He said: “During microsurgery patient movement could result in severe damage to the eye.”

Objectors also raised concerns about traffic and parking issues on Victoria Street. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
Objectors also raised concerns about traffic and parking issues on Victoria Street. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Dental surgery and architects also opposed to cafe plan

Architect and planning firm Halliday Fraser Munro spoke out against the proposal too.

The firm’s offices are located next door to the proposed play cafe. and have concerns about the increased traffic, parking and noise.

Architects Halliday Fraser Munro have also objected. 

Meanwhile resident Shelby Moodley said the expected din “will make us leave”.

Nearby Waverley Dental wrote to the council with a further objection.

Boss Ross McLelland said he had serious concerns about traffic, parking and the safety of children as they are dropped off and picked up from the venue.

What would the role play cafe have?

Plans for the new role play cafe were submitted by Robert Whitelaw earlier this year.

The ground floor would be split into six different themed areas including a play kitchen, shop and vets.

A small cafe would be created for adults to relax in while the kids are off having fun.

The first floor would have a larger multi-purpose room to be used for parties while the basement would have storage space and a staff room.

The themed areas in the role play cafe could look like this. Image: Thain Harrington Edward Chartered Architects
The themed areas in the role play cafe could look like this. Image: Thain Harrington Edward Chartered Architects

No more than 20 youngsters would be in the building at one time and three to four 90-minute play sessions would be held per day.

The new play cafe is expected to be open from 9.30am to 5.30pm.

Developers say the new play facility will allow children to use their imaginations and develop vital skills including communication and language.

You can view the plans here.

The application will be considered by Aberdeen City Council’s planning committee next Thursday.

Officers say the centre would be “an additional visitor attraction to the city centre”.

But they suggest that, if councillors vote to approve the plans, noise mitigation measures should be introduced.

