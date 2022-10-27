Aberdeen optician warns noise from planned play centre next door could ‘distract’ surgeons during ‘delicate’ procedures

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeen optician is fighting plans for a children’s “role play cafe” next door over fears noisy youngsters could distract staff carrying out “delicate” procedures.

The old Aberdeen Medical Services building at 14 Victoria Street could be turned into a play centre designed to fire up the imagination of children up to the age of seven.

The plans have been recommended for approval when they go before councillors next week.

But eye clinic Kirkwood Fyfe, based in the adjoining building, has “strenuously” objected to the proposal.

And some neighbours have even vowed to “move out” rather than put up with the construction noise as the property is altered.

Noise from role play cafe could distract clinic consultants

Kirkwood Fyfe specialises in laser eye and cataract surgery, and offers cosmetic treatments such as laser hair and tattoo removal.

Clinic director Robert Fyfe said noise created by rowdy youngsters would make working conditions “very difficult” for his staff.

He said: “The various consultants are working under extreme pressure, and they require to carry out their work without any distraction.

“The clients receiving treatment are invariably nervous about undergoing the procedures and require to be in an environment that is completely stress free.

“If the application was granted then there would undoubtedly be an increase in noise pollution.

That in turn would make working conditions very difficult for the various consultants and would not provide for a stress-free environment for the clients.”

Staff worried about ‘distressing’ patients

Mark Wevill is a consultant ophthalmologist at the west end clinic and carries out microsurgery and laser eye surgery.

He wrote to the council too.

In his objection Mr Wevill said: “A quiet and peaceful environment is necessary for me and my patients to carry out my work.

I am concerned about noise from this business distracting me when doing surgery and distressing my patients while I am operating on them.”

His colleague Graeme Mackintosh also “strongly objected” to the plan.

The consultant surgeon said his work involves “delicate ocular microsurgery” and needs to be carried out in a quiet and calm environment.

But he said that the children’s role play cafe next door would make this “impossible”.

Mr Mackintosh added that the “inevitable” noise would “disturb” patients and even the surgeons with “serious results”.

He said: “During microsurgery patient movement could result in severe damage to the eye.”

Dental surgery and architects also opposed to cafe plan

Architect and planning firm Halliday Fraser Munro spoke out against the proposal too.

The firm’s offices are located next door to the proposed play cafe. and have concerns about the increased traffic, parking and noise.

Meanwhile resident Shelby Moodley said the expected din “will make us leave”.

Nearby Waverley Dental wrote to the council with a further objection.

Boss Ross McLelland said he had serious concerns about traffic, parking and the safety of children as they are dropped off and picked up from the venue.

What do you think of the role play cafe plans? Share your views in our comments section at the foot of this article

What would the role play cafe have?

Plans for the new role play cafe were submitted by Robert Whitelaw earlier this year.

The ground floor would be split into six different themed areas including a play kitchen, shop and vets.

A small cafe would be created for adults to relax in while the kids are off having fun.

The first floor would have a larger multi-purpose room to be used for parties while the basement would have storage space and a staff room.

No more than 20 youngsters would be in the building at one time and three to four 90-minute play sessions would be held per day.

The new play cafe is expected to be open from 9.30am to 5.30pm.

Developers say the new play facility will allow children to use their imaginations and develop vital skills including communication and language.

You can view the plans here.

The application will be considered by Aberdeen City Council’s planning committee next Thursday.

Officers say the centre would be “an additional visitor attraction to the city centre”.

But they suggest that, if councillors vote to approve the plans, noise mitigation measures should be introduced.