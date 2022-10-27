Watch: We ‘asked for Henry’ in Peterhead Morrisons… Here’s how easy it is to get free baked potato and beans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Watch: We ‘asked for Henry’ in Peterhead Morrisons… Here’s how easy it is to get free baked potato and beans

By Ben Hendry
October 27, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: October 27, 2022, 6:30 pm
We visited Peterhead to "ask for Henry"
Our social media manager Derry Alldritt "asked for Henry" as we found out how easy the new Morrisons initiative is.

Morrisons has started serving up free baked potatoes and beans to customers who “ask for Henry” at any of the supermarket’s cafes.

The move has been widely welcomed at a time when many are struggling to save money, with people resorting to skipping meals in some cases.

Earlier today, the Press and Journal visited the chain’s Peterhead store to find out how easy it is to “ask for Henry”.

The answer: It couldn’t have been better.

Watch us ‘asking for Henry’ in the Peterhead store…

Our social media manager Derry Alldritt discreetly “asked for Henry” as he reached the front of the queue.

The friendly cafe assistant asked no further questions, offering a smile and a thumbs up as she asked him to take a seat while his lunch was prepared.

Afterwards, we explained that we were from the Press and Journal and paid.

Derry’s baked potato was cooked to perfection and served with a generous dollop of Heinz baked beans.

Others are ‘asking for Henry’ in Peterhead

Fortunately Derry is in a position to afford the meal, but there are an increasing many who won’t be this winter.

When “asking for Henry”, customers can receive a nutritious meal (with side salad) without having to endure any stigma or embarrassment.

The scheme, launched this week in conjunction with Heinz, already seems to be picking up steam.

It soon became clear we were far from the first people to ask for Henry at the Queen Street supermarket.

Another shopper told us she had heard about it on Facebook, and offered it hearty praise.

We hope that by showing how simple the process is, anyone in need of a warming meal will be encouraged to pop along for the free plateful.

We later paid for the snack, which could provide some vital filling fare for people struggling this winter.

All you need to know

Who is the offer available to?

It’s available to anyone who asks – no questions attached.

How long will it last?

A total of 160,000 baked potatoes and portions of beans will be dished out under the scheme, and the offer will last as long as supplies do.

How often can I go?

The offer is limited to one meal per customer per day, while stocks last.

Why has this been launched?

Heinz wanted to pay tribute to its philanthropic founder Henry Heinz by “helping feed people in times of need”.

The firm said: “Whilst we know it doesn’t fix the problem, we hope our ‘ask for Henry’ initiative can be of some help at this difficult time for many.”

Is it available in every Morrisons?

It’s available in every Morrisons cafe currently operating in the UK, which unfortunately rules out Aberdeen.

Why not Aberdeen?

The Granite City supermarket is currently undergoing a major revamp, and at the moment there is no cafe there. 

Read more about our Big Food Appeal here.

[[title]]

Editor's Picks

Most Commented