Watch: We ‘asked for Henry’ in Peterhead Morrisons… Here’s how easy it is to get free baked potato and beans

Morrisons has started serving up free baked potatoes and beans to customers who “ask for Henry” at any of the supermarket’s cafes.

The move has been widely welcomed at a time when many are struggling to save money, with people resorting to skipping meals in some cases.

Earlier today, the Press and Journal visited the chain’s Peterhead store to find out how easy it is to “ask for Henry”.

The answer: It couldn’t have been better.

Watch us ‘asking for Henry’ in the Peterhead store…

Our social media manager Derry Alldritt discreetly “asked for Henry” as he reached the front of the queue.

The friendly cafe assistant asked no further questions, offering a smile and a thumbs up as she asked him to take a seat while his lunch was prepared.

Afterwards, we explained that we were from the Press and Journal and paid.

Others are ‘asking for Henry’ in Peterhead

Fortunately Derry is in a position to afford the meal, but there are an increasing many who won’t be this winter.

When “asking for Henry”, customers can receive a nutritious meal (with side salad) without having to endure any stigma or embarrassment.

The scheme, launched this week in conjunction with Heinz, already seems to be picking up steam.

It soon became clear we were far from the first people to ask for Henry at the Queen Street supermarket.

Another shopper told us she had heard about it on Facebook, and offered it hearty praise.

We hope that by showing how simple the process is, anyone in need of a warming meal will be encouraged to pop along for the free plateful.

All you need to know

Who is the offer available to?

It’s available to anyone who asks – no questions attached.

How long will it last?

A total of 160,000 baked potatoes and portions of beans will be dished out under the scheme, and the offer will last as long as supplies do.

How often can I go?

The offer is limited to one meal per customer per day, while stocks last.

If you need a helping hand this half term, from the 26th October you can simply ‘ask for Henry’ at your nearest… Posted by Heinz UK on Tuesday, 25 October 2022

Why has this been launched?

Heinz wanted to pay tribute to its philanthropic founder Henry Heinz by “helping feed people in times of need”.

The firm said: “Whilst we know it doesn’t fix the problem, we hope our ‘ask for Henry’ initiative can be of some help at this difficult time for many.”

Is it available in every Morrisons?

It’s available in every Morrisons cafe currently operating in the UK, which unfortunately rules out Aberdeen.

Why not Aberdeen?

The Granite City supermarket is currently undergoing a major revamp, and at the moment there is no cafe there.

