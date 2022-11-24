POLL: Do you think Aberdeen Rapid Transit will improve transport in the Granite City?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
POLL: Do you think Aberdeen Rapid Transit will improve transport in the Granite City?

By Kieran Beattie
November 24, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: January 4, 2023, 12:43 pm
An artist's impression of one of the stops for the proposed Aberdeen Rapid Transit plan. Image: Nestrans.
An artist's impression of one of the stops for the proposed Aberdeen Rapid Transit plan. Image: Nestrans.

Today, a joint campaign was launched to bring a £150 million transport scheme to Aberdeen, dubbed the “Aberdeen Rapid Transit” project.

The ambitious plans for the scheme are being worked on by the regional transport partnership Nestrans, alongside Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire councils, First Bus and Stagecoach.

If approved, a fleet of vehicles would be introduced to Aberdeen similar to normal buses, but much larger, which would be designed to take passengers quickly and efficiently through Aberdeen.

The Belfast Glider is a transit system similar to what could be developed for the north-east with the Aberdeen Rapid Transit plan. Image: DITB.

Although the proposals are in early stages, it is intended the Aberdeen Rapid Transit (ART) project would travel routes from the city centre out to the Bridge of Don, Portlethen, Craibstone, and Kingswells (and potentially out to Westhill).

In an interview with the P&J, Nestrans director Rab Dickson explained exactly how the envisioned system would work in practice, and said it would be a “top of the range public transport service”.

We want to know what you think of the plans for the Aberdeen Rapid Transit. Take part in this poll below!

What do the business community, and transport campaigners think of the proposals?

Russell Borthwick, CEO of the Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce.

The ART proposals have already generated a great deal of interest and opinions from all sorts of individuals and organisations.

Russel Borthwick, chief executive of the Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, said he thinks the ART ideas are an “innovative and exciting development in moving people into and from the city centre”.

But he believes it would only be a “small part of the jigsaw, and cannot be the sum total of our ambition for a future transport system within the region.”

Those behind the drive to create the ART want to transform how we get about the city. Image: Nestrans.

He continued: “While ART is about moving people onto public transport, we have to recognise the practical geography and demography of a uniquely interdependent city and shire region, and that private transport will remain an important part of the mix.

“With this in mind, it’s vital that cars and buses have shared priority and a critical piece of decarbonising transport needs to be wholesale shift to hydrogen, electric vehicles (EVs) and low emission vehicles (LEVs) — and the charging capacity and infrastructure in all parts of our region to enable that to happen.”

Aberdeen Rapid Transit may be good for Aberdeen, ‘but we need to see the same ambition echoed in the shire’

Campaign For North East Rail founders Wyndham Williams, right, Craig Leuchars, centre, and Jordan Jack, left at Dyce railway station.

Jordan Jack, train driver and part of the Campaign for North East Rail to reconnect Peterhead and Fraserburgh to the rail network, said he thinks it’s “fantastic to see ambition and excitement for new public transport in the region”.

He also hailed the “willingness to work together between Nestrans, the councils and industry”.

But he questioned the impact on the wider north-east beyond the Granite City.

He said: “ART may be great for the city and surrounding towns, but we need to see the same ambition echoed in the shire.

Peterhead and Fraserburgh are the largest towns, the furthest from a railway station anywhere in the UK.

“If we are serious about tackling climate change, that has to change.

An initial Nestrans map, showing early ideas of where the ART routes would travel. Image: Nestrans

“We can achieve a future where people can take reliable, fast, carbon free trains to Aberdeen, and jump on Aberdeen Rapid Transport to continue their journey, wherever they may be heading to in the city.

“Joined up thinking and connected systems is what makes the difference.”

‘Aberdeen Rapid Transit has very real potential’ says Aberdeen Inspired chief executive

Aberdeen Inspired chief executive Adrian Watson at the emergency Union Street summit. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Inspired chief executive Adrian Watson. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, thinks the ART idea “has the very real potential to add value to our regional connectivity, in effectively and efficiently bringing people in and out of our city centre.”

He said: “We are also reassured that the public will be engaged in this process throughout, and with that the business community as it is essential that Aberdeen City Centre is accessible to all, and the scheme compliments and/or builds on existing transport.

“If we get this right, ART can play its part in bringing the much-needed footfall into the heart of our city.”

How much is a ticket? How are they different from taking the bus? Who would be paying for all of this? Find out more about the Aberdeen Rapid Transit plan here:

‘More than just a bus’: Wheels in motion for £150 million Aberdeen Rapid Transit plan

You can visit the official ART website here. 

What can Aberdeen’s proposed £150 million rapid transport network learn from the Belfast Glider?

Editor's Picks

Most Commented