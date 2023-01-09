Revealed: School crossing patroller jobs cut despite safety concerns outside gates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Revealed: School crossing patroller jobs cut despite safety concerns outside gates

By Ellie Milne
January 9, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 9, 2023, 7:58 am
Traffic controllers have been cut across much of the north and north-east. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Traffic controllers have been cut across much of the north and north-east. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

The number of crossing patrollers working across the north and north-east have been significantly cut in the past five years.

Figures obtained by The Press & Journal through a series of freedom of information (FOI) requests show the majority of councils have reduced the number of crossing patrollers they employ.

The only exception is Orkney Islands Council which has the same number of lollipop men or women as it did in 2017.

During the 2021-2022 period, the local authority spent a total of £48,236.10 on its 11 crossing patrollers – an increase of around £4,000 since 2017/18.

The most significant cuts were made by Moray Council who have had no patrollers on the payroll since axing them all in 2019 budget cuts. 

This is compared to the 36 employed in the region in 2017, which cost the council £250,000 over that year.

Western Isles Council only provided data for the past year which shows it currently employs five crossing patrollers.

Across the Highlands, the number of crossing patrollers has reduced from 60 to 55 since 2017, yet the cost has increased from £281,000 to £300,000 per annum.

Impact on safety outside schools

Aberdeen City Council has reduced costs for crossing patrollers by more than £100,000 in the space of five years.

There were 20 people in the role in the 2021/22 period costing a total of £93,144, compared to 33 at a cost of £221,536 in the 2017/18 period.

Many of these patrollers are stationed near schools and nurseries.

A lollipop man helping school pupils cross the road in Elgin – prior to all roles being cut in 2020. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

One of the city schools which lost its only patroller in that time was Walker Road Primary School in Torry.

Following the death of much-loved lollipop lady, June McCombie, the school was told it was no longer eligible for a replacement or a zebra crossing – even though the other primary in the area has both.

The parent council raised concerns about the lack of road safety measures on the two busy roads outside the building, and the pupils joined forces to hang eye-catching posters on the school gates to deter speeding and parking on the yellow zig-zag lines.

Walker Road pupils Max MacKenzie, 11, Adrian O’Brien-Gilbert, 12, Julia Radziecka, 11, Rae-Anne McGinley, 12, Sophie Gilmore, 11, Katie Fyfe, 11 and  Maria Meshkovskaya, 11, made posters to encourage safe driving outside their school. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

In response, the council said its intention was to promote a reduced speed limit of 20mph on Walker Road.

Twenty’s Plenty?

The reduction in patrollers coincides with the Scottish Government’s plans for “twenty’s plenty” to become the norm in built-up areas across the country.

Their intention was to form a 20mph Task Group and ensure all “appropriate” roads in built-up areas will have a safer speed limit by 2025.

North East MSP Liam Kerr, who also wrote to Aberdeen City Council about the concerns of Torry constituents, has said the reinstatement of crossing patrollers should be considered alongside changes to speed restrictions.

North East MSP Liam Kerr. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

He said: “Walker Road pupils and families have done a great job highlighting the hazards they encounter on the school run.

“But without a more proactive approach by the powers that be, a minority of drivers will still ignore speed limits. Unfortunately, they are the ones most at risk of causing serious accidents.

“So, any review that looks at schools in the city should also look at reintroducing more patrollers on a trial basis.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “The Scottish Government has provided funding to local authorities to carry out assessments of their roads with a view to implementing 20mph widely.

“This will focus on areas around residential areas and streets with high levels of pedestrians and cyclist, with the main priority being around schools where 20mph zones are currently not in place.”

Many roads could be restricted to 20mph over the next few years. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Just this month, it was confirmed that Highland Council had been invited to pilot a national 20mph speed limit plan.

As part of the proposal, Transport Scotland would fund the roll-out of 20mph zones to be put in place by next summer.

The criteria for the road assessments includes current 30mph roads which are close to nurseries, primary and secondary schools.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The public toilets on Margaret Street will close four early from now on. Image: Google Maps/ Councillor Dawn Black / Facebook.
Vandals repeatedly target Stonehaven toilets - setting fires and dumping rubbish
The 40-mile diversion will take motorists around Peterhead, taking around 50 minutes. Image: Roddie Reid/ DC Thomson.
Council announces 40-mile diversion - for just 100 yards of roadworks in Mintlaw
Work is progressing on the Aberdeen Incinerator at East Tullos Industrial Estate, but until it's up and running waste will continue to be landfilled. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Waste to continue to be landfilled until Aberdeen incinerator fires up
Stephen Thomson admitted to five charges, including possessing indecent images of children. Image: DC Thomson.
Police delivery driver jailed after being caught distributing indecent images of children
Lorna Summers has joined the Portsoy Community Enterprise board of directors. Image: PCE.
Retired teacher joins board to spearhead efforts to keep traditional boatbuilding skills alive in…
SPCA rehome staffy
'He is as happy as ever': 14-year-old Staffy Bow looking for forever home
James Watt said the gold can promotion became one of the worst in the company's history. Image: Shutterstock.
'A £500,000 mistake': BrewDog chief executive James Watt apologises for golden can competition
Peterhead Prison Museum has been forced to close its cafe due to soaring bills. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Peterhead Prison Museum shuts cafe as energy bills soar by 300%
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. For a Past Times feature on Thomas Scott Sutherland, Aberdeen architect, entrepreneur, sportsman and businessman Picture shows; Thomas Scott Sutherland. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Date; Unknown
The 'Boy's Own' life of Thomas Scott Sutherland, the Torry firebrand who transformed the…
Nichole Bonner. Image: DC Thomson
No punishment for woman who assaulted bouncer in underage row

Most Read

1
The Post Office within Steps Emporium, Brora, was targeted by armed robbers today. Image: Michelle Henderson/ DC Thomson.
Armed robbers target Highland post office
2
Tesco on Nairn Road in Forres. Image: Gordon Lennox.
Man dies after being found unwell in Tesco supermarket in Forres
3
To go with story by Craig Munro. Retailers are saying customers are turning away from the high street and towards the city's retail park and the internet. Picture shows; Inverness Retail Park. Inverness. Supplied by Ross Hempseed Date; 26/12/2021
Four-times-the-limit A96 drink-driver was on Highland holiday
4
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Donnie Heanan sparked an armed police response in Aberdeen Picture shows; Donnie Heanan . n/A. Supplied by DC Thomson / Twitter Date; Unknown
Man who had BB gun outside bank sparked major armed police response
5
Stephen Thomson admitted to five charges, including possessing indecent images of children. Image: DC Thomson.
Police delivery driver jailed after being caught distributing indecent images of children
6
Nichole Bonner. Image: DC Thomson
No punishment for woman who assaulted bouncer in underage row
7
SPCA rehome staffy
‘He is as happy as ever’: 14-year-old Staffy Bow looking for forever home
8
Ellon TSB restuarant plans have been tabled
Restaurant plans for old Ellon TSB and shop empty since Storm Frank damage could…
9
Duk in action for Aberdeen against St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock
Ref Watch: Goals like Duk’s ruled-out Aberdeen opener could stand going forward, and –…
10
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Julie-Ann Logan appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Julie-Ann Logan.. Keith. Supplied by Facebook: Julie-Ann Logan Date; Unknown
Woman called her twin sisters ‘fat’ then tried to drag them from garden for…

More from Press and Journal

CR0038885 Action from Banks o' Dee v Fraserburgh in the Breedon Highland League at Spain Park In pic........ Banks o' Dee manager Jamie Watt **COMPULSORY BYLINE BELOW** Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 14-10-2022
Jamie Watt reveals his pride after Banks o' Dee dismissal
People silhouetted against the burning Clavie in Burghead.
Crowds expected for return of Burning of the Clavie
Principal project manager Jason Kelmanis overseeing the castle project. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Behind the scenes at Inverness Castle as multi-million pound project pushes on
Highland League Weekly returns for 2023 with Huntly v Turriff United; Forres Mechanics v Strathspey Thistle highlights, and much more!
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Highlights of Huntly v Turriff United; Forres Mechanics v…
Scotland cricket head coach Shane Burger. Image: SNS
Cricket: Scotland head coach Shane Burger will quit to join Somerset County
Aberdeen Women celebrate after Bayley Hutchison opened the scoring on Sunday against Hutchison Vale. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Women score Scottish Cup draw cracker away to nine-times winners Glasgow City
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during her press conference on winter pressures in the NHS (Image: Russell Cheyne/PA)
The Voice of the North: Scottish Government must stop dithering over NHS crisis
A9 Perth to Inverness was closed earlier due to collision between a lorry and car. Image: Google Maps.
Man in hospital after car and lorry crash on the A9 near Aviemore
Jamie Watt has left his position as boss of Banks o' Dee. Picture by Kath Flannery
Banks o' Dee management duo 'have left' Highland League club after latest loss
Peterhead's new loan signing Kieran Shanks in action against Airdrie.
Peterhead loanee Kieran Shanks wants to bring goals to the Blue Toon

Editor's Picks

Most Commented