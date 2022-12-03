Warning issued for snow in Highlands, Islands, Moray and Aberdeenshire this week

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Widespread snow is forecast to fall across the Highlands, Islands, Moray and Aberdeenshire for the first time this winter.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow in the north and north-east on Wednesday.

A sprinkling of snow can already be seen on the tallest peaks across the region, but this is the first time even lowlands are forecast to be covered.

The warning is in place for the full 24 hours of Wednesday, coming into play at midnight.

It covers the whole of the Highlands, Islands, Moray, Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire – including Fort William, Stonehaven, Inverness, Elgin, Thurso, Orkney and Shetland.

What can we expect?

Though people across the north and north-east may be looking forward to a winter wonderland in the run up to Christmas, this week’s snow may cause some disruption.

Snow on the roads could mean longer journey times for buses and drivers. Gritters have already hit the roads after temperatures plummeted last week, so this will hopefully keep conditions safe.

An increasingly cold and wintry week to come 📉 Here are all the details 👇 pic.twitter.com/P5yyvMeXPn — Met Office (@metoffice) December 5, 2022

With both Inverness and Aberdeen included in the weather warning area, it is likely there will be some disruption to trains across the region.

What will temperatures be?

Temperatures across the north and north-east are expected to continue dropping as they have done in the last week.

What temperatures are forecast to feel like on Wednesday during the snow:

Aberdeen – lows of -4C, highs of -2C

Inverness – lows of -4C, highs of -1C

Elgin – lows of -3C, highs of -2C

Aviemore – lows of -6C, highs of -3C

Fort William – lows of -2C, highs of 1C

Lerwick – lows of -6C, highs of -5C

Kirkwall – lows of -4C, highs of -3C

Thurso – lows of -3C, highs of -3C

Fraserburgh – lows of -3C, highs of -2C