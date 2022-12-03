Warning issued for snow in Highlands, Islands, Moray and Aberdeenshire this week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Warning issued for snow in Highlands, Islands, Moray and Aberdeenshire this week

By Lauren Robertson
December 3, 2022, 12:04 pm Updated: December 5, 2022, 1:31 pm
Drivers have been warned to prepare for snow across the north and north-east on Wednesday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Widespread snow is forecast to fall across the Highlands, Islands, Moray and Aberdeenshire for the first time this winter.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow in the north and north-east on Wednesday.

A sprinkling of snow can already be seen on the tallest peaks across the region, but this is the first time even lowlands are forecast to be covered.

The warning is in place for the full 24 hours of Wednesday, coming into play at midnight.

Snow in Aviemore in February. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson

It covers the whole of the Highlands, Islands, Moray, Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire – including Fort William, Stonehaven, Inverness, Elgin, Thurso, Orkney and Shetland.

What can we expect?

Though people across the north and north-east may be looking forward to a winter wonderland in the run up to Christmas, this week’s snow may cause some disruption.

Snow on the roads could mean longer journey times for buses and drivers. Gritters have already hit the roads after temperatures plummeted last week, so this will hopefully keep conditions safe.

With both Inverness and Aberdeen included in the weather warning area, it is likely there will be some disruption to trains across the region.

What will temperatures be?

Temperatures across the north and north-east are expected to continue dropping as they have done in the last week.

What temperatures are forecast to feel like on Wednesday during the snow:

Aberdeen – lows of -4C, highs of -2C

Inverness – lows of -4C, highs of -1C

Snow in Aberdeen earlier this year. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson

Elgin – lows of -3C, highs of -2C

Aviemore – lows of -6C, highs of -3C

Fort William – lows of -2C, highs of 1C

Lerwick – lows of -6C, highs of -5C

Kirkwall – lows of -4C, highs of -3C

Thurso – lows of -3C, highs of -3C

Fraserburgh – lows of -3C, highs of -2C

