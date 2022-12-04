Missing 14-year-old boy seen in Peterhead last week found safe and well

Dean Emslie, 14, who was reported missing after being seen in Peterhead on Friday has been found safe and well.

Dean, from Pitscottie near Cupar in Fife, was seen at around noon in the Hope Street area of the town last week.

Following the sighting in Peterhead in Aberdeenshire, police carried out extensive inquiries and reviewed CCTV in the area.

He was then spotted in the Torry area of Aberdeen last night.

A police spokesman said: “Thank you to everyone who shared our information. We are pleased to report that Dean Emslie, missing from Pitscottie in Fife, and who may have been in Peterhead, has been traced safe and well.”