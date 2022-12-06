Police reunite lost dog in Gardenstown with owner

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police in the north-east have successfully reunited a dog with its owner after she was found in an Aberdeenshire village.

Officers stepped in to care for the female collie after she was discovered wandering in the Gardenstown area on Monday evening.

Police issued an appeal for information, calling on the public to help them trace her owner.

Folks thanks for all you help and suggestions about the found Collie dog found in Gardenstown on 5/12. She was reunited with her owner and is enjoying some TLC. #FoundTheDogAHome pic.twitter.com/ePUnhNqYSZ — North East Police (@NorthEPolice) December 6, 2022

The appeal was a huge success, reuniting the lost pooch with her family.

She is now back home enjoying some tender loving care.