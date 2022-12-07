Warning for snow extended – with up to two inches expected overnight in Aberdeenshire and Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Warning for snow extended – with up to two inches expected overnight in Aberdeenshire and Highlands

By Louise Glen
December 7, 2022, 4:11 pm Updated: December 7, 2022, 9:23 pm
North Scotland weather
Cars driving in snow near Lumsden on Wednesday. Image: Michael Traill.

Temperatures are expected to plummet to -3C in Braemar tonight, with snow likely to lie right across the north of Scotland.

The Met Office has said that with temperatures dropping, it is likely that there will be icy roads and pavements throughout the region.

People are being warned to take care when out walking, or in cars – with snow expected until noon on Friday, with cold temperatures into the weekend.

Bear Scotland has 14 frontline gritters out on the roads with another 24 joining later on tonight – with snow already falling across much of the north.

The snowgates at the Lecht on the A939 and at Cairn O Mount on the B974 have both been closed due to the weather.

Two inches of snow

A Met Office spokeswoman said: “Wintry showers will affect northern Scotland today with snow settling over higher ground, accumulations of up to seven inches possible above 600ft, but snow will also fall at lower levels at times and there could be up to two inches accumulating here.

“Some drifting and blizzard conditions are likely in the strong northerly winds. Mostly sunny elsewhere but it will feel cold everywhere.

“Tonight will see a widespread frost with some icy surfaces and sleet and snow showers across northern Scotland.

“The snow showers will continue in northern Scotland tomorrow, becoming more widespread as we go thought the day.

“The cold weather will continue through the weekend and into next week with more snow, sleet and ice possible at times.”

What to expect

The Met Office said to expect some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

The temperatures are set to plummet to -3C in Braemar overnight and 0C in Aberdeen. In Inverness, Nairn and Oban temperatures will not get above 3C on Thursday.

In Elgin temperatures will see a low of 1C overnight, and during the day on Thursday a rise to 4C.

‘Please drive carefully’

An Aberdeenshire Council spokeswoman said gritters and drivers were gearing up for difficult few days.

She said: “We have a cold night ahead.

“Road surface temperatures are due to fall well below zero across all areas tonight with snow showers expected.

“Our gritters will be out this afternoon and tomorrow morning to treat our 32 primary routes. Please drive safely!”

In Aberdeen City Council, a spokeswoman said: “Due to the low temperatures and forecast of snow tomorrow morning, our gritters are out and about on the primary routes – the main roads which are about 50% of the city’s roads network – this afternoon.”

Information on which roads are covered by the primary routes can be found at www.aberdeencity.gov.uk/winter

