Warning for snow extended – with up to two inches expected overnight in Aberdeenshire and Highlands

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Temperatures are expected to plummet to -3C in Braemar tonight, with snow likely to lie right across the north of Scotland.

The Met Office has said that with temperatures dropping, it is likely that there will be icy roads and pavements throughout the region.

People are being warned to take care when out walking, or in cars – with snow expected until noon on Friday, with cold temperatures into the weekend.

Bear Scotland has 14 frontline gritters out on the roads with another 24 joining later on tonight – with snow already falling across much of the north.

#Snow falling across the northern part of the #NW network. All afternoon actions are complete, and we have 14 frontline gritters out patrolling for snow with another 24 joining them later on. #Drivesafe pic.twitter.com/9G9oKkLHyy — BEAR NW Trunk Roads (@NWTrunkRoads) December 7, 2022

The snowgates at the Lecht on the A939 and at Cairn O Mount on the B974 have both been closed due to the weather.

Two inches of snow

A Met Office spokeswoman said: “Wintry showers will affect northern Scotland today with snow settling over higher ground, accumulations of up to seven inches possible above 600ft, but snow will also fall at lower levels at times and there could be up to two inches accumulating here.

“Some drifting and blizzard conditions are likely in the strong northerly winds. Mostly sunny elsewhere but it will feel cold everywhere.

We have a cold night ahead!🥶 Road surface temperatures are due to fall well below zero across all areas tonight with snow showers expected ❄️ Our gritters will be out this afternoon and tomorrow morning to treat our 32 primary routes as shown below 🚛. Please drive safely! pic.twitter.com/Yk2wsWL3D4 — Aberdeenshire Roads (@AbshireRoads) December 7, 2022

“Tonight will see a widespread frost with some icy surfaces and sleet and snow showers across northern Scotland.

“The snow showers will continue in northern Scotland tomorrow, becoming more widespread as we go thought the day.

“The cold weather will continue through the weekend and into next week with more snow, sleet and ice possible at times.”

What to expect

The Met Office said to expect some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

The temperatures are set to plummet to -3C in Braemar overnight and 0C in Aberdeen. In Inverness, Nairn and Oban temperatures will not get above 3C on Thursday.

In Elgin temperatures will see a low of 1C overnight, and during the day on Thursday a rise to 4C.

‘Please drive carefully’

An Aberdeenshire Council spokeswoman said gritters and drivers were gearing up for difficult few days.

She said: “We have a cold night ahead.

“Road surface temperatures are due to fall well below zero across all areas tonight with snow showers expected.

“Our gritters will be out this afternoon and tomorrow morning to treat our 32 primary routes. Please drive safely!”

❄Bbrrrrr! It was a chilly one last week! We may see some snow appearing mid-week, with a yellow weather warning out for Moray. If you can avoid venturing out in the snow it would be best to stay home, but if your journey is essential… 1/2 pic.twitter.com/K0Vyr6EwAb — Moray Council (@MorayCouncil) December 5, 2022

In Aberdeen City Council, a spokeswoman said: “Due to the low temperatures and forecast of snow tomorrow morning, our gritters are out and about on the primary routes – the main roads which are about 50% of the city’s roads network – this afternoon.”

Information on which roads are covered by the primary routes can be found at www.aberdeencity.gov.uk/winter