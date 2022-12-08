Public consultation launched on proposed Fraserburgh school merger

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A consultation will be launched next week to give residents a chance to share their views on the proposed merger of two Fraserburgh schools.

Aberdeenshire Council is looking to combine Fraserburgh North and St Andrews schools into a new facility in the town.

Last year the local authority approved plans to build a new multi-million-pound school next to Fraserburgh Academy.

The new school will have capacity for 450 pupils.

Members of the education and children’s services committee agreed to start the consultation earlier today.

Merger would bring educational benefits to youngsters

A series of engagement events on primary provision in Fraserburgh have been held since 2014 with the most recent running earlier this year.

Feedback from the community indicated a preference to merge the two schools.

Council officers say the move is needed to give more educational benefits to youngsters.

The new school will have an energy-efficient design and would give pupils access to modern and “fit for purpose” facilities.

Following approval the consultation will start on Monday December 12 and run until February next year.

An online survey will be open throughout the consultation period.

Meanwhile, a public meeting is due to be held in February for anyone interested to go along and learn more about the plan.

Capacity and staff concerns

Peterhead North and Rattray councillor Leeann McWhinnie raised concerns about the new school’s capacity. She also asked what would happen to existing staff.

Education officer Maxine Booth told her that there would be a rezoning exercise after the consultation period.

She also explained that youngsters currently at the two schools would move to the new facility while any new pupils would attend either South Park Primary School or Lochpots.

Ms Booth also gave assurance that both current head teachers would “absolutely” have a job.

She said: “We are always needing head teachers so everybody will end up with a job.”

Fraserburgh school merger consultation to ‘reassure’ parents

Fraserburgh and District councillor Ann Bell noted that it was a “very concerning time” for parents but believed the consultation would help to reassure them.

She said: “There have been a lot of concerns about the children and if they are all going to fit in the school.

“The next stage of the consultation will be important for parents and pupils to hear more about exactly what is going to happen.”

