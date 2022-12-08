Public consultation launched on proposed Fraserburgh school merger

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Public consultation launched on proposed Fraserburgh school merger

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
December 8, 2022, 5:00 pm
Fraserburgh North pupils could merge with those at St Andrews to form a new school. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Fraserburgh North pupils could merge with those at St Andrews to form a new school. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

A consultation will be launched next week to give residents a chance to share their views on the proposed merger of two Fraserburgh schools.

Aberdeenshire Council is looking to combine Fraserburgh North and St Andrews schools into a new facility in the town.

Last year the local authority approved plans to build a new multi-million-pound school next to Fraserburgh Academy.

The new school will have capacity for 450 pupils.

The new super-school will be built next to Fraserburgh Academy. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Members of the education and children’s services committee agreed to start the consultation earlier today.

Merger would bring educational benefits to youngsters

A series of engagement events on primary provision in Fraserburgh have been held since 2014 with the most recent running earlier this year.

Feedback from the community indicated a preference to merge the two schools.

Council officers say the move is needed to give more educational benefits to youngsters.

The new school will have an energy-efficient design and would give pupils access to modern and “fit for purpose” facilities.

St Andrews Primary School Fraserburgh. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Following approval the consultation will start on Monday December 12 and run until February next year.

An online survey will be open throughout the consultation period.

Meanwhile, a public meeting is due to be held in February for anyone interested to go along and learn more about the plan.

Capacity and staff concerns

Peterhead North and Rattray councillor Leeann McWhinnie raised concerns about the new school’s capacity. She also asked what would happen to existing staff.

Education officer Maxine Booth told her that there would be a rezoning exercise after the consultation period.

She also explained that youngsters currently at the two schools would move to the new facility while any new pupils would attend either South Park Primary School or Lochpots.

Fraserburgh and District councillor Ann Bell welcomed the consultation. Image: NesCol

Ms Booth also gave assurance that both current head teachers would “absolutely” have a job.

She said: “We are always needing head teachers so everybody will end up with a job.”

Fraserburgh school merger consultation to ‘reassure’ parents

Fraserburgh and District councillor Ann Bell noted that it was a “very concerning time” for parents but believed the consultation would help to reassure them.

She said: “There have been a lot of concerns about the children and if they are all going to fit in the school.

“The next stage of the consultation will be important for parents and pupils to hear more about exactly what is going to happen.”

Read more from the Schools and Family team

Christmas countdown: Carol concert set to rock the stage for a packed house in one week

From Banchory-Devenick to the world: Shire school receives national recognition for pupil-run business

Huntly families left scrambling after only local nursery ordered to close

Editor's Picks

Most Commented